A cappella in the cold: Victorian Carolers bring warmth to Downtown

A cappella in the cold: The Victorian Carolers brought some warmth to those in the historic Downtown Saturday with performances on the street and in several businesses, including Rabalais Bistro, Coffee & Bakery. Saturday’s frosty weather didn’t deter the Victorian Carolers, who wore authentic costumes and sang traditional and contemporary Christmas and holiday tunes. Founded by Santa Paulans Carol Beckerdite and Suzanne Duff, this is the first year the group has made appearances. The Victorian Carolers will perform again Wednesday evening (December 21) during the Chamber of Commerce Mixer held at the Odd Fellows Lodge, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is only $5 and includes refreshments as well as a visit to the famed annual Odd Fellows Holiday Train Display.