There’s a lot of ‘me’ as hundreds of kids flock to Santa & Me celebration

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There was a lot of “me” at Saturday’s 18th Annual Santa & Me celebration with hundreds of kids at the annual Santa Paula Police Storefront holiday celebration held at the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront.

Santa arrived in a new bright red Corvette convertible courtesy of Santa Paula Chevrolet owner John Macik, who a drove The Man With All the Toys when his sleigh broke down.

The two were accompanied by the dozens of Ventura County Motorcycle Riders, Santa Paula Police and numerous vintage low-riders, a show of support for Old St. Nick that got almost as much attention as Santa.

Mona Nava was waiting in line with her two grandsons and her niece.

Nathan, 6, and Albert, Jr. 7, want bicycles for Christmas while Ivry, 9 wants a dollhouse.

“I think chances are good they’ll get them,” Christmas morning Nava said with a knowing wink.

Santa was handing out plenty of toys in a nonstop fashion that included a quick visit with each child, a photo and a candy cane. His Chief Elf (SPPD Officer Hector Ramirez) was busy moving the crowd along.

Moving at all was a good idea Saturday morning just warming up from a night of temperatures that dipped in the 30s.

“People were already standing in line when I got here at 8 a.m. this morning and it was freezing!” said Samantha Frady, who was helping at the event.

SPPD Cadet Martha Reynolds-Brown had also helped Storefront Coordinator Calla Dominguez with the event.

Police Chief Steve McLean offered some words to the crowd that included Mayor Jenny Crosswhite, Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi and Councilmen Clint Garman, Martin Hernandez and John Procter.

“Your level of commitment is phenomenal,” McLean told the motorcycle riders and car owners. “I really appreciate that you have my back…this is my fourth year with this event and I appreciate what you do year after year.”