Inside the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront children got to visit with the Elf and Santa, present their Wish Lists and pose for photos. And, each child received a toy!
There’s a lot of ‘me’ as hundreds of kids flock to Santa & Me celebration
December 21, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
There was a lot of “me” at Saturday’s 18th Annual Santa & Me celebration with hundreds of kids at the annual Santa Paula Police Storefront holiday celebration held at the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront.
Santa arrived in a new bright red Corvette convertible courtesy of Santa Paula Chevrolet owner John Macik, who a drove The Man With All the Toys when his sleigh broke down.
The two were accompanied by the dozens of Ventura County Motorcycle Riders, Santa Paula Police and numerous vintage low-riders, a show of support for Old St. Nick that got almost as much attention as Santa.
Mona Nava was waiting in line with her two grandsons and her niece.
Nathan, 6, and Albert, Jr. 7, want bicycles for Christmas while Ivry, 9 wants a dollhouse.
“I think chances are good they’ll get them,” Christmas morning Nava said with a knowing wink.
Santa was handing out plenty of toys in a nonstop fashion that included a quick visit with each child, a photo and a candy cane. His Chief Elf (SPPD Officer Hector Ramirez) was busy moving the crowd along.
Moving at all was a good idea Saturday morning just warming up from a night of temperatures that dipped in the 30s.
“People were already standing in line when I got here at 8 a.m. this morning and it was freezing!” said Samantha Frady, who was helping at the event.
SPPD Cadet Martha Reynolds-Brown had also helped Storefront Coordinator Calla Dominguez with the event.
Police Chief Steve McLean offered some words to the crowd that included Mayor Jenny Crosswhite, Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi and Councilmen Clint Garman, Martin Hernandez and John Procter.
“Your level of commitment is phenomenal,” McLean told the motorcycle riders and car owners. “I really appreciate that you have my back…this is my fourth year with this event and I appreciate what you do year after year.”
Holidays, said Crosswhite, “Can be a mixed bag,” with feelings ranging from joy to hopelessness. “It’s people like you that bring happiness and hope to this community and these families.”
Rusty Solis said it was his 18th year at Santa & Me and he enjoys best “Giving out the toys, spreading the word in the community so they show up here.”
Macik said Santa really enjoyed his ride in the red Corvette: “He was waving to all the kids and saying how this really fills up your heart,” a feeling appreciated and shared by Macik, who said he is looking forward to being involved in the 2017 Santa & Me.
Storefront Coordinator Calla Dominguez said there were 600 kids and 300 adults that visited Santa, a.k.a. Jose Salcedo.
“He didn’t need any padding for his costume,” she joked, and Chief Elf Ramirez “had the Stars and Stripes on his socks. They both did such a good job.”
People started to lineup at 6:30 a.m. and “With all that cold they had icicles building up on their noses, but there they were!”
Dominguez said the crowd was smaller this year as families have returned to Mexico and “Others have gone home for the holidays.”
There were leftovers from the pile of toys — “This year more than ever!” — that almost reached the ceiling of her office.
But they’ll all get a good home: “We’re going to donate some to the Rotary Christmas Basket program and keep some as prizes when we have events.”
And along with the large amount of toys there was a large number of helpers as, Dominguez said, “More people are getting involved. We had volunteers taking care of everything so I didn’t have to run around as much. Lola Icelo and Maria Chavez were my main helpers. And a young teenager Monique Ramirez did so much, what a good little worker,” a perfect Elf to help Dominguez who has been facing some health challenges.