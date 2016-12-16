Santa Paula Chevrolet Supports Local Agriculture Program

Santa Paula News

Written by Maribel Saucedo & Nayhb Oseguera

The Santa Paula FFA purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with the gracious support of Santa Paula Chevrolet and the South Coast Region Career Pathways Grant.

Santa Paula FFA Advisor, Mr. Flores stated, “Our Agriculture Program is moving forward with new ideas and innovations, and I believe that with this new addition to our resources we can certainly get more of our members to attend FFA Leadership Conferences, agriculture industry tours, college tours, and career development events.”