John Macik of Santa Paula Chevrolet, has a strong belief in supporting many youth organizations and agriculture programs. Aside from donating a large percentage of the suburban, Mr. Macik also purchases livestock at the Ventura County Fair Auction, sponsors various events in town, and is heavily involved in many charity events. Santa Paula Chevrolet has developed a solid partnership with Santa Paula High School and our agriculture program, this recent contribution will prove to be invaluable.
Santa Paula Chevrolet Supports Local Agriculture Program
December 16, 2016
Santa Paula News
Written by Maribel Saucedo & Nayhb Oseguera
The Santa Paula FFA purchased a 2016 Chevrolet Suburban with the gracious support of Santa Paula Chevrolet and the South Coast Region Career Pathways Grant.
Santa Paula FFA Advisor, Mr. Flores stated, “Our Agriculture Program is moving forward with new ideas and innovations, and I believe that with this new addition to our resources we can certainly get more of our members to attend FFA Leadership Conferences, agriculture industry tours, college tours, and career development events.”