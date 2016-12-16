Santa Paula FFA Chapter Officers Strive to Find Their Missing Piece

Santa Paula News

“Find Your Missing Piece” is this year’s theme for the California FFA South Coast Region. All of us are missing a certain piece in our lives, we search long and hard but eventually we find it! Whether students are looking to get better grades, make a sports team, win a sports events, apply to a scholarship, earn an award, graduate high school, or attend college; the missing piece in a student’s life can help achieve their personal goals.

The 2016 Chapter Officer Leadership Conference (COLC) was held at San Benito High School in Hollister on October 7 – 9, 2016. The purpose of this conference is to prepare student leaders in the planning and implementation of their FFA and agriculture program goals for the current school year. “I learned that ‘talk is cheap, but communication is golden’ when it comes to working with others,” said Santa Paula FFA Chapter President Nayhb Oseguera, “Your body language, tone, and degree of listening affect the way a person responds and perceives you.”

At the beginning of each school year, the Santa Paula FFA chapter officer team establishes a calendar of events, identify their goals, and also create a vision of success. With the assistance of local and state FFA members, various leadership conferences such as COLC, are held to assist students with the resources and tools needed to accomplish their tasks. “The FFA is a student run organization,” reminds FFA advisor Alex Flores, “It’s up to the chapter officers as leaders to set the foundation, be positive role models, implement the game plan, and fuel the enthusiasm of their peers.”

Various presentations and workshops were delivered to assist each officer with their individual officer duties. Team building, student recruitment, and successful program of activities were also addressed. Over 80 students from Ventura County, San Luis Obispo County, Monterey County, Santa Clara County, and LA County FFA Chapters participated in the two day conference.

The Santa Paula FFA Officers also attended two Agriculture Industry Tours to Westland Floral in Carpinteria and Teixeira Cattle Co. in Pismo Beach. Thank you to Case Van Wingerden and Ellie Andrade of Westland Floral for leading the tour for our students. Westland Floral is a diversified agriculture operation that grows cut flowers, water cress, butterhead lettuce, avocados, orchids, succulents, gerber daisies, mums, and poinsettias. Thank you to John and Heather Teixeira for always welcoming our students especially during your busy cattle sales. Teixeira Cattle Co. raised registered Angus Cattle in California and Oregon. They also raised show quality steers and heifers for 4-H & FFA livestock projects.