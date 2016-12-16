Latino Town Hall celebrated by Supervisors for 20 years of service

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors recently honored the Santa Paula Latino Town Hall (LTH) for two decades of community advocacy.

3rd District Supervisor Kathy Long presented the proclamation to LTH representatives including President Lorenzo Moraza, Dr. Gabino Aguirre, Founding President Robert “Bob” Borrego, Laura Espinosa and Christine Basua.

Long said LTH recently “Celebrated their 20th anniversary, and I want the board to hear about the great work they’ve done.”

Latino Town Hall, she noted, was created to and has dedicated itself to “enhance, promote, mobilize, cultivate and raise the level of social awareness, interest and concern for issues affecting the Latino community in Santa Paula and Ventura County.”

They continue their quest through community building activities that “impact the social, cultural and economic life of the city.”

Long said the “spirit” of the nonprofit LTH is to “work constructively and efficiently,” toward solving problems that can “disrupt communities” by helping those in the community.

“The organization accomplishes,” positive change “by expanding educational and economic opportunities for underserved populations to assist in reducing and eliminating poverty, crime and discrimination in any form.”

By “building partnerships and coalitions with and between other organizations,” Long said LTH has “created synergy in addressing other issues that affect the Latino community.”

Youth has also been a priority for LTH recognized for its efforts in developing and implementing “a youth empowerment initiative” that Long said builds future leaders.

Latino Town Hall has been “very instrumental in building and engaging community not just in Santa Paula,” but also, noted Long, countywide where they are recognized for “their good work.”

Moraza noted, “On behalf of the past and present members of the organization we thank Kathy Long for her 20 years of service. She’s been a big supporter of our organization and because of your leadership many services have been offered to members of our community.

“I would like to stress that the support this board provides to nonprofit organizations is vital to get our work done,” and, said Moraza, “Santa Paula Latino Town Hall is committed to continuing to serve the community, addressing social justice issues here and in this county.”

Former LTH President and Mayor Aguirre also thanked the board for its recognition.