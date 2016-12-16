Fontes contract extension, hunt for PW Director on Council agenda
December 16, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
It should be a short pre-holiday meeting Monday for the City Council that will mostly deal with employee matters including extending the contract of the City Manager for two months.
The council will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room for discussions on labor negotiations and in a separate matter, the lawsuit filed by the Santa Paula and Ventura conservancies regarding the proposed Williams Homes development of the Hardison property.
At 6:30 p.m. the council will reconvene for the regular meeting that will be broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed per schedule. The session will also be live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for watching on demand.
There are about two-dozen items on the Consent Calendar, those issues not considered controversial or warranting discussion.
Under business the council will discus continuing the water and wastewater fee study at a cost of $75,000 and assigning two councilmembers to a Utility Ad Hoc Committee.
The council will also discuss the process for hiring a public works director following the recent departure of Brian Yanez who led the department for five years
The council will also discuss the “status of the city manager’s contract amendment” according to the report by City Attorney John Cotti.
There seems to have been a blip in the announced departure of Fontes who was hired by the city in December 2009 and moved into the corner office in January 2010.
According to Cotti’s report, Fontes’ “current employment agreement is scheduled to expire on February 15, 2017. Although Mr. Fontes informed the Council that his current contract would be his last with the City (as his youngest son has now graduated from Santa Paula High School), the Council asked Mr. Fontes to remain with the City after February 15, 2017 for at least two months,” until April 17, 2017, “to ensure a smooth transition for the next City Manager and wind up several outstanding projects.”
The extension of the contract would result in a fiscal impact of $19,209 a month inclusive of benefits.
What Fontes would do during those two months must also be defined: noting the amendment could be terminated at any time and would remove all severance provision, Cotti wrote “City staff also requests further direction on the proposed scope of work for any contract amendment. Does the Council desire Mr. Fontes to perform discrete tasks, i.e., budget preparation or some other tasks? Or would it prefer Mr. Fontes to continue generally in the role of City Manager.”
The amendment agreement would be finalized at the January 3 meeting.
City Hall is located at 970 E. Ventura St. and the meeting agenda is available online at the city’s website, www.spcity.org