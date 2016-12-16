Fontes contract extension, hunt for PW Director on Council agenda

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It should be a short pre-holiday meeting Monday for the City Council that will mostly deal with employee matters including extending the contract of the City Manager for two months.

The council will gather at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Conference Room for discussions on labor negotiations and in a separate matter, the lawsuit filed by the Santa Paula and Ventura conservancies regarding the proposed Williams Homes development of the Hardison property.

At 6:30 p.m. the council will reconvene for the regular meeting that will be broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and replayed per schedule. The session will also be live-streamed on the city’s website and archived for watching on demand.

There are about two-dozen items on the Consent Calendar, those issues not considered controversial or warranting discussion.

Under business the council will discus continuing the water and wastewater fee study at a cost of $75,000 and assigning two councilmembers to a Utility Ad Hoc Committee.

The council will also discuss the process for hiring a public works director following the recent departure of Brian Yanez who led the department for five years

The council will also discuss the “status of the city manager’s contract amendment” according to the report by City Attorney John Cotti.

There seems to have been a blip in the announced departure of Fontes who was hired by the city in December 2009 and moved into the corner office in January 2010.