SPPD & McGruff: Safeguard children from harm by strangers and others

You can help your children recognize safe strangers by pointing them out when you’re out in your town. Also show your children places they can go if they need help, such as local stores and restaurants and the homes of family and friends in your neighborhood.
Perhaps the most important way parents can protect their children is to teach them to be wary of potentially dangerous situations — this will help them when dealing with strangers as well as with known adults who may not have good intentions. Help children recognize the warning signs of suspicious behavior, such as when an adult asks them to disobey their parents or do something without permission, asks them to keep a secret, asks children for help, or makes them feel uncomfortable in any way. Also tell your children that an adult should never ask a child for help, and if one does ask for their help, teach them to find a trusted adult right away to tell what happened.
You should also talk to your children about how they should handle dangerous situations. One way is to teach them “No, Go, Yell, Tell.”
If in a dangerous situation, kids should say no, run away, yell as loud as they can, and tell a trusted adult what happened right away. Make sure that your children know that it is okay to say no to an adult in a dangerous situation and to yell to keep themselves safe, even if they are indoors. It’s good to practice this in different situations so that your children will feel confident in knowing what to do. Here are a few possible scenarios: A nice-looking stranger approaches your child in the park and asks for help finding the stranger’s lost dog. A woman who lives in your neighborhood but that the child has never spoken to invites your child into her house for a snack. A stranger asks if your child wants a ride home from school. Your child thinks he or she is being followed. An adult your child knows says or does something that makes him or her feel bad or uncomfortable. While your child is walking home from a friend’s house, a car pulls over and a stranger asks for directions.
In addition to teaching children how to recognize and handle dangerous situations and strangers, there are a few more things parents can do to help their children stay safe and avoid dangerous situations.
Know where your children are at all times. Make it a rule that your children must ask permission or check in with you before going anywhere. Give your children your work and cell phone numbers so they can reach you at all times.
Point out safe places to play, safe roads and paths to take, and safe places to go if there’s trouble.
Teach children to trust their instincts. Explain that if they ever feel scared or uncomfortable, they should get away as fast as they can and tell an adult. Tell them that sometimes adults they know may make them feel uncomfortable, and they should still get away as fast as possible and tell another adult what happened. Reassure children that you will help them when they need it.
Teach your children to be assertive. Make sure they know that it’s okay to say no to an adult and to run away from adults in dangerous situations.
Encourage your children to play with others. There’s safety in numbers!