SPPD & McGruff: Safeguard children from harm by strangers and others

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police and McGruff the Crime Fighting Dog have good advice for parents on safeguarding their children from harm.

With the recent incident at Las Piedras Park, where a stranger approached a 9-year-old boy, SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said parents must be aware of potential danger.

The December 7 incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m., when an unknown adult male near the playground of the park approached the child.

The male subject gave the child candy, said, “This is my Christmas gift to you,” and asked the boy where he lived.

The child’s mother noticed the male talking to her child and when she approached, the man left.

Kids see strangers every day in stores, in the park, and in their neighborhoods and most are nice, normal people, but a few may not be.

Madison said the fact that the man in Las Piedras Park left in a hurry when the mother approached “Is not a good sign,” that his intentions were innocent.

According to the National Crime Prevention Council and McGruff, parents can protect their children from dangerous strangers by teaching them about strangers and suspicious behavior, and by taking a few precautions of their own.

A stranger is anyone that your family doesn’t know well. It’s common for children to think that “bad strangers” look scary, like the villains in cartoons. This is not true and it’s dangerous for children to think this way. Pretty strangers can be just as dangerous as the not-so-pretty ones. When you talk to your children about strangers, explain that no one can tell if strangers are nice or not nice just by looking at them and that they should be careful around all strangers.

But don’t make it seem like all strangers are bad. If children need help —whether they’re lost, being threatened by a bully, or being followed by a stranger — the safest thing for them to do in many cases is to ask a stranger for help. You can make this easier for them by showing them the strangers that are okay to trust.

Safe strangers are people children can ask for help when they need it. Madison said “Police officers and firefighters are two examples of very recognizable safe strangers,” and teachers, principals, and librarians are adults children can trust too, and they are easy to recognize when they’re at work.

But parents must make sure to emphasize that whenever possible, children should go to a public place to ask for help.