Santa Paula: Projected storm, winds could create emergency situation

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

As you read this, Santa Paula could be in the middle of a storm crisis, something unexpected when you’ve barely had rain for five years.

But beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday, Ventura County including Santa Paula is expected to be experiencing significant rain and possible flash flooding. Then, strong winds will move in.

The storm moving southeast from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, could bring up to 1.5 inches in valley areas and 2 inches to even 3 inches in the mountain areas.

Santa Paula is a valley surrounded by mountains, so you know what that means.

And, since the rainfall is expected to be swift and hard, flooding is a possibility. Once the rain ends there is a concern that strong winds will down power lines and trees in soggy ground.

According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles-Oxnard, “The warm nature of this storm system ahead of the cold front will bring periods of heavy rain. Rainfall rates capable of triggering flash flooding and debris flows within the recent burn areas will be possible. Rain will turn to showers by Friday morning.

A flash flood watch means that while no flash flooding is occurring, conditions may develop that will lead to flash flooding.”

For more NWS information, visit its webpage at: http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/lox/.

Following the storm east winds are expected on Saturday, which will contribute to possible tree falls from saturated soil and possible power outages.

Those who know their properties have flooding issues should already be prepared with sandbags and sand.

According to SPFD Asst. Chief Vern Alstot, emergency responders throughout Ventura County met Wednesday for a storm Operational Awareness meeting.

“About 50 percent of the larger agencies,” ranging from Ventura County Fire to Caltrans, “will be staffing with extra personnel…they’re expecting rain inundation will also impact traffic conditions.”

For storm emergencies, City of Santa Paula Public Works is supplying sandbags and sand at the Public Works Yard (903 Corporation Way, until 3 p.m. Friday) and Fire Station 81 (on South 10th St.) and at Todd Road Jail, 600 Todd Road. Sandbags only will be available at Fire Station 82 on West Main Street next to the Community Center.

Realizing Santa Paula’s large senior population, Alstot said those that need help in protecting their property will have it available as, “We will have standby help for those not able to do it themselves.”