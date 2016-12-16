Santa makes stop at the Community Center

December 16, 2016
Santa Paula News

Ho-ho-ho! Santa Claus makes pre-holiday stop at Community Center!

 Boys and girls of all ages flocked Wednesday evening to the Community Center where Santa and Mrs. Claus gathered to hear if kids have been naughty or nice. Sponsored by the Santa Paula Recreation Department, Vista Cove Care Center and Melgar Photo Studio, the visit included musical entertainment, a children’s Christmas craft project and free photos with Santa taken by Melgar Studios.





Site Search

Tel: 805 525-6048 marydeines@roadrunner.com
E-Subscribe

Subscribe

E-SUBSCRIBE
Call 805 525 1890 to receive the entire paper early. $50.00 for one year.

webmaster