Santa makes stop at the Community Center

Santa Paula News

Ho-ho-ho! Santa Claus makes pre-holiday stop at Community Center!

Boys and girls of all ages flocked Wednesday evening to the Community Center where Santa and Mrs. Claus gathered to hear if kids have been naughty or nice. Sponsored by the Santa Paula Recreation Department, Vista Cove Care Center and Melgar Photo Studio, the visit included musical entertainment, a children’s Christmas craft project and free photos with Santa taken by Melgar Studios.