SPUSD welcomes new board members, bids farewell to Wilson

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board welcomed new members, bid farewell to one of their own and selected new leadership at Wednesday’s meeting.

Held at the Glen City Auditorium, the chilly temperature did not tamper the enthusiasm of those that watched new Board Members Derek Luna and Pamela Thompson as well incumbents Michelle Kolbeck, Kelsey Stewart and Christina “Tina” Urias were sworn into office by Ventura County Superintendent of Schools Stan Mantooth.

Then it was right to work with a closed session before the board emerged to select officers for the coming year and bid farewell to Chris Wilson, who lost his bid for a third term.

In attendance was Diana Ponce-Gomez, who had declined to run for another board term and whose service was honored at the November meeting.

Kolbeck nominated Stewart, already vice president, to be Board President and she was swiftly and unanimously confirmed for the middle seat.

The first thing Stewart did was bang the gavel and bark “Order! Order!” and then said with a laugh, “I’ve wanted to do that for four years!”

Board Member Thompson nominated Urias for Vice President, which Urias seconded while Luna nominated Kolbeck, supported by Stewart.

Kolbeck became the Board Vice President on a 3-2 vote while Urias was unanimously selected Board Clerk.

Urias was also named as representative to the Ventura County Office of Education’s County Committee, a position she has held for years.

Superintendent Alfonso Gamino and Stewart offered the recognition for Wilson, noting his long list of contributions and accomplishments during two terms of board service.

Gamino said Wilson was President and Vice President of the SPUSD Board, as well as Clerk, and “served on numerous committees,” including the Santa Paula Education Foundation where he will continue to serve.

Wilson also “worked with other members on unification,” which resulted in voter approval of merging the elementary and high school districts into one K-12 entity as of July 2013.

Wilson oversaw the construction of the science and technology building, which opened in February 2015 and was involved in the creation of the Glen City School Literacy Center, opened this year and considered a model for other district elementary schools.

“He did a lot of good work for Measure P,” the successful $36-million-plus bond measure approved by voters in June, including, noted Gamino, walking neighborhoods in support of the measure.

“Chris is leaving us after nearly a decade of public service to students, parents and the community,” and said Gamino, “It’s a great pleasure recognizing and acknowledging him as a board member, community member and friend.”