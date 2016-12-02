City Council agrees to preliminary design contract for new fire station

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A design contract for the new fire station was pulled for discussion at the November 21 City Council meeting when the future of the fire department was questioned as well as the whereabouts of $750,000 of funding.

Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi asked that the item be pulled from the consent calendar, those items considered routine and not warranting discussion.

Gherardi asked Fire Chief Rick Araiza for input on “future plans” of the department possibly merging with Venture County Fire and how that would impact the planned fire station.

Araiza said the proposed new fire station has been discussed during a recent meeting with the VCFD Chief Mark Lorenzen.

He noted, “The proposal is we’re being given $4 million from Limoneira,” to construct and equip a new station as part of the Harvest at Limoneira development agreement, “and, if the county takes over, they would cover the design and add $3 million to build a bigger station.”

The $44,000 preliminary design contract calls for professional services by Kruger-Benson-Ziemer of Ventura and, noted Araiza, “The architect is well aware that the design could grow.”

Gherardi asked why what had been $4.75 million allocated for the project was now $4 million.