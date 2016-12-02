SPUSD Flip-flop-flip: Stewart regains lead over Mead term

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An unexpected flip-flop flipped again with an incumbent surging ahead of a political newcomer on the Santa Paula Unified School District Board.

According to Wednesday’s November 30 ballot count, first-term incumbent Kelsey Stewart has regained her lead over retired educator and administrator Jeri Mead.

Last week Mead had gained a 7-vote lead over Stewart but the numbers flip-flopped giving Stewart 11.91 percent of the vote, 3,546 votes. Mead has 11.70 percent, 3,485 votes. Stewart’s lead is now 61 votes.

There are more ballots to be tabulated and a final accounting is expected Friday, December 2.

According to updates released by the Ventura County Elections Division,

Stewart had been ahead of Mead by 40 votes in the November 22 release of ballot results, followed by Mead taking the lead by 7 votes before she fell behind once again.

The election for the SPUSD board was the first for the former high school and elementary school district to seat board members on a staggered schedule. When voters approved the merger in 2012, all five seats were opened up. Incumbent Diana Ponce-Gomez declined to run for another term.

With the November 8 election, the top three candidates — retired teacher Pamela Thompson and longtime board incumbents Christina “Tina” Urias and Michelle Kolbeck won four-year terms. Fourth place candidate Derek Luna, a teacher and coach, and the declared winner of the fifth seat will have two-year terms. In 2018 those seats will be up for election for a regular four-year term.

Incumbent Chris Wilson finished seventh in the eight-way race for five seats, now has 11.30 percent, 3,365 votes.