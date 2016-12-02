Friends of the Library donates to BCL Endowment Fund

Santa Paula News

The legacy of Louise Gooding continues to “pay it forward” for the Blanchard Community Library. The BCL Endowment Fund appreciates the support of the Friends of the Library through their donation of $5,000 from the Gooding Estate.

Endowment Fund income is distributed annually each Spring to the Library for programs and capital improvements. To date, the Endowment Fund has distributed $292,308.30 since 1999.

The Endowment Fund Committee is reminding library supporters to make their year-end contributions. Donations can be sent to the BCL Endowment Fund at 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. For questions on including the Library in your estate planning, please contact the BCL Director, Ned Branch, at (805) 525-3615.