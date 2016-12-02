Council to seek more funding before approving RR crossing improvements

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council will wait on approving a $2 million contract to correct teeth-jarring railroad crossings in residential areas in the hope of securing additional funding.

The council unanimously agreed to delay awarding the contact at the November 21 meeting after Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi asked that they postpone taking action to see if staff can first secure an additional $800,000-plus from the Ventura County Transportation Commission.

The funds, she noted, would cover the entire cost of the project.

“I had a discussion with staff and VCTC staff…obviously, this is an important project to people that live in town but project funding is $800,000 short.”

Gherardi asked that the council recommend a letter be sent to the transportation commission requesting more funding.

“My concern,” she noted, “is we should not approve the project until we know we have the additional funds…the risk is we may not get the paperwork in on time for that,” but the city would not “lose anything” by delaying the decision.

Either way, “If we don’t meet the deadline we won’t get it,” but Gherardi reminded the council, the city is short on funds for the project.

Capital Projects Engineer John Ilasin said that assuming the additional funding is secured, the contract could be brought forward in January, allowing work to begin in February or early March.