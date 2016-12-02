Council to seek more funding before approving RR crossing improvements
December 02, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The City Council will wait on approving a $2 million contract to correct teeth-jarring railroad crossings in residential areas in the hope of securing additional funding.
The council unanimously agreed to delay awarding the contact at the November 21 meeting after Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi asked that they postpone taking action to see if staff can first secure an additional $800,000-plus from the Ventura County Transportation Commission.
The funds, she noted, would cover the entire cost of the project.
“I had a discussion with staff and VCTC staff…obviously, this is an important project to people that live in town but project funding is $800,000 short.”
Gherardi asked that the council recommend a letter be sent to the transportation commission requesting more funding.
“My concern,” she noted, “is we should not approve the project until we know we have the additional funds…the risk is we may not get the paperwork in on time for that,” but the city would not “lose anything” by delaying the decision.
Either way, “If we don’t meet the deadline we won’t get it,” but Gherardi reminded the council, the city is short on funds for the project.
Capital Projects Engineer John Ilasin said that assuming the additional funding is secured, the contract could be brought forward in January, allowing work to begin in February or early March.
“Will the contractor be okay with that?” asked Mayor Martin Hernandez.
Ilasin said there would not be a problem with the contractor waiting until January for the project that is expected to start early next year.
More than $1.2 million will be taken from the Recreational Bike Trail account for the project that will take up to a year and a half to complete.
There are 10 crossings that will be removed and replaced, including Steckel Drive, which has generated the most complaints to and claims against the city. The crumbling Tenth Street-Highway 150 crossing just north of Santa Barbara Street is not on the list.
The full council agreed to delay approving the contract until funding sources are exhausted.