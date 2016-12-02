Council approves Harvest at Limoneira tract maps, new street names

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City Council approved the first set of tentative tract maps for the Harvest at Limoneira development a.k.a. East Area 1 at the November 21 meeting where they learned that apartments are now part of the housing mix.

The eight tentative tract maps identify the lot sizes for the first phase of the Harvest development, 72.3 acres of the 501-acre site. The maps call for 274 residential lots in the northeast area that include 100 apartments, single-family homes and condominiums.

Several speakers said they were pleased that the revised plan includes apartments, affordable housing for young people as well as for those who seek to downsize.

Mary Ann Krause, who heads a citizen’s coalition called Santa Paula Together that’s monitoring the development, thanked Limoneira for including apartments.

“I think there needs to be more apartments, but I’m very pleased to see progress,” she noted.

Krause also said the density of the first phase reflects housing trends: “When young people are asked what they want, a big house on a small lot or a small house on a big lot they want a big house on a small lot,” that requires less upkeep and expense.

“We think it will serve Santa Paula, that has been our goal,” she added. “We’re pleased with the progress and hope to see more apartments in the next phase.”

Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi told Project Manager Mike Penrod “I’m going to take advantage of you being here,” and she asked several questions about the development, particularly with Caltrans regarding the Hallock Drive/126 intersection and the Santa Paula Bridge that Penrod addressed at a previous council meeting.