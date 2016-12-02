SPPD Detective Harper recognized by Rotary Club of Santa Paula

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Rotary Club of Santa Paula recognized a dedicated Santa Paula Police Detective for maintaining law and order and shouldering an especially tough job of investigating sex crimes.

Public Safety Recognition Program sponsor Gordon Kimball introduced Detective Walter Harper to club members although Club President Carlos Juarez said he knows the officer well.

Harper, hired by the SPPD nine years ago, said, “I go way back” with Juarez, a retired Santa Paula Police Lt.

Harper has served as the Isbell Middle School Resource Officer and is a Chaplain that involves notifications to families of tragedy.

“I’m very busy,” he noted, “but I have a true policeman’s heart…I do this to serve. It’s a calling, honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Santa Paula.”

Harper and his wife Carmen have two children, both attending college and their son is now seeking a career in law enforcement.

When asked what the difference is between a patrol officer and a detective Harper said, “The street officer takes the report,” and depending on the severity of the incident a detective follows up with more investigation.