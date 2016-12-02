|
SPPD Detective Walter Harper (center) was recognized recently by the Rotary Club of Santa Paula. Club President Carlos (left) Juarez and recognition program sponsor Gordon Kimball (right) congratulated Harper for a public safety job well done. Photo by John Nichols
SPPD Detective Harper recognized by Rotary Club of Santa Paula
December 02, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Rotary Club of Santa Paula recognized a dedicated Santa Paula Police Detective for maintaining law and order and shouldering an especially tough job of investigating sex crimes.
Public Safety Recognition Program sponsor Gordon Kimball introduced Detective Walter Harper to club members although Club President Carlos Juarez said he knows the officer well.
Harper, hired by the SPPD nine years ago, said, “I go way back” with Juarez, a retired Santa Paula Police Lt.
Harper has served as the Isbell Middle School Resource Officer and is a Chaplain that involves notifications to families of tragedy.
“I’m very busy,” he noted, “but I have a true policeman’s heart…I do this to serve. It’s a calling, honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Santa Paula.”
Harper and his wife Carmen have two children, both attending college and their son is now seeking a career in law enforcement.
When asked what the difference is between a patrol officer and a detective Harper said, “The street officer takes the report,” and depending on the severity of the incident a detective follows up with more investigation.
Harper is also certified to work with children exposed to trauma and is the SPPD’s sex crimes investigator, an especially tough job.
He believes working with youth in general is important across the board as it allows them to “See officers as human beings that they can talk to without fear, it allows us to interact differently.”
Harper was the SPPD Officer of the Year in 2013 and recipient of a 2015 Ventura County Peace Officers Association Medal of Merit.
Kimball said “I want all our police to know if they’re in need of anything to lets us know…they are facing unprecedented challenges just to do their job and we want you to know we have your back.”