SPHS students attending Hoby Conference

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula High sophomores Jessica Perez and Marlen De Silva received invitations to attend this year’s Hoby Conference being held at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

The Santa Paula Lions sponsored De Silva with a check to cover the cost of his attending, and the Santa Paula school district will cover the cost of Perez’.

The Hoby Leadership,founded in 1958 by the late actor Hugh O’Brien is a leadership conference for high school sophomores that help students learn about community service and leadership. The students will spend three days living in the college dorms, talking with college students, attending meetings,and listening to motivational speakers.