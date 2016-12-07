In De Silva’s and Perez’ case they don’t have to look far for results of the program. Elizabeth Garcia, the current Santa Paula High school principal, attended the conference when she was a high school sophomore. Students interested in the program submit an application then participate in an interview then are selected by a committee. The program at Santa Paula High School is headed up by Karen Giroux, a counselor for the past 24 years at the school.
SPHS students attending Hoby Conference
December 07, 2016
Santa Paula News
Santa Paula High sophomores Jessica Perez and Marlen De Silva received invitations to attend this year’s Hoby Conference being held at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.
The Santa Paula Lions sponsored De Silva with a check to cover the cost of his attending, and the Santa Paula school district will cover the cost of Perez’.
The Hoby Leadership,founded in 1958 by the late actor Hugh O’Brien is a leadership conference for high school sophomores that help students learn about community service and leadership. The students will spend three days living in the college dorms, talking with college students, attending meetings,and listening to motivational speakers.