SPPD offers safety tips for holiday season for home and shopping
December 07, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Police Department wants you to be safety savvy at home and while out shopping this holiday season and avoid becoming a victim.
The SPPD issued a warning about a rising crime, the theft of delivered packages.
“With the holidays already upon us and more and more people doing their shopping online,” Police Chief Steve McLean said the SPPD “would like to offer some tips to ensure you receive your packages safely.”
If you see any activity that would suggest someone is following a delivery truck or if you see someone remove a delivered package from a neighbor’s doorstep, “immediately call 9-1-1” to report it to police
You can also request from the seller that a signature be required on all package deliveries.
Not always home? Leave a small note on your door directing the carrier to leave the package out of sight or with a neighbor. It’s always a good idea to have your package delivered at work.
SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said “Some delivery companies offer a free service that will send you an email alert when your package is going to be delivered. FedEx also allows you to redirect a package to another address if you know you won’t be home at the time of the delivery.”
You can also install cameras by your front door to deter would be thieves.
The holiday shopping season also means an increase in crime with most being crimes of opportunity.
McLean noted, “People out shopping leave their purses in carts,” and either turn or walk away.
“Before they can turn around,” he said, “someone grabs the purse or the wallet,” out of the cart.
Shoppers also pile their cars with gifts left in plain view of passersby that can “smash and grab” whatever they want in a matter of seconds.
There have also been reports of crimes near Ventura County computer stores where purchasers leave with their equipment, are followed out to the parking lot and robbed, or even followed home.
“Packages should go in the trunk of the car, nothing of value should be left inside in plain view,” said McLean. “Be sure to be aware of your surroundings at all times. We want everyone to have a Merry Christmas and not one where they had to summon police because they were a victim of crime.”