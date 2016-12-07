SPPD offers safety tips for holiday season for home and shopping

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Police Department wants you to be safety savvy at home and while out shopping this holiday season and avoid becoming a victim.

The SPPD issued a warning about a rising crime, the theft of delivered packages.

“With the holidays already upon us and more and more people doing their shopping online,” Police Chief Steve McLean said the SPPD “would like to offer some tips to ensure you receive your packages safely.”

If you see any activity that would suggest someone is following a delivery truck or if you see someone remove a delivered package from a neighbor’s doorstep, “immediately call 9-1-1” to report it to police

You can also request from the seller that a signature be required on all package deliveries.

Not always home? Leave a small note on your door directing the carrier to leave the package out of sight or with a neighbor. It’s always a good idea to have your package delivered at work.

SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said “Some delivery companies offer a free service that will send you an email alert when your package is going to be delivered. FedEx also allows you to redirect a package to another address if you know you won’t be home at the time of the delivery.”

You can also install cameras by your front door to deter would be thieves.