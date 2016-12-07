2016 Presidential Election one for the history books with record turnout
December 07, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The 2016 Presidential Election was one for the books, the record books according to Ventura County Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn who announced Friday the official final election results for the November 8, 2016 election.
Santa Paula also saw a stronger than usual turnout, at least for those casting ballots for and against a sales tax measure.
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lunn said a total of 363,285 ballots were cast in this election. 60.2 percent of the ballots cast by mail. Only 39.8 percent were cast at the 366 polling places located throughout Ventura County, showing the continued — and rising — popularity of voting by mail.
Final results for the November 8 election revealed an 82 percent voter turnout, the “highest” according to Lunn, “in Ventura County history. It was a big year for Ventura County Elections, not only did we have a record year for voter registration, but also voter turnout. It’s always exciting to witness citizens engaged in the democratic process.”
Eighty-one percent of Ventura County voters had cast ballots in the 2008 Presidential Election.
During the 2016 post-election canvass period, the Elections Division released semi-official result updates twice weekly. California Law allows 28 days (December 6, 2016) after Election Day for the County Registrar of Voters to certify election results.
The November 8 Presidential General Election marks the 25th consecutive election in Ventura County certified before the deadline since 2010.
And not a moment too soon for the Santa Paula City Council, who’s regularly scheduled meeting was Monday, December 5. If Lunn’s office had used the full time allotment to certify the vote the new and newly reelected City Council members — respectively, Clint Garman and Martin Hernandez — as well as City Clerk Lucy Blanco and Treasurer Sandy Easley could not have been sworn in. In addition, the city would have had to postpone the changing of the council guard, the handing over of the gavel for the largely ceremonial position of Mayor.
Of the county’s nearly 443,000 voters registered by the November 8 election, 41 percent were Democrats and 32 percent Republican. More than 21 percent registered as having no political preference, with the balance split among other parties.
Of Santa Paula’s 12,125 registered voters, more than 50 percent are registered as Democrats, Republican registration hovers above 20 percent with no political preference slightly higher.
Measure T, the approved by voters 1-cent sales tax to benefit public safety, youth and roads, had a total of 8,815 votes cast for or against the measure. The measure drew the largest number of voters with other local races showing less activity in marking the ballot.
Official Ventura County final results are posted online at http://venturavote.org under the Election Results/Canvass menu option. For additional information, contact the Elections Division at 805-654-2664.