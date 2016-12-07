2016 Presidential Election one for the history books with record turnout

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The 2016 Presidential Election was one for the books, the record books according to Ventura County Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters Mark Lunn who announced Friday the official final election results for the November 8, 2016 election.

Santa Paula also saw a stronger than usual turnout, at least for those casting ballots for and against a sales tax measure.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Lunn said a total of 363,285 ballots were cast in this election. 60.2 percent of the ballots cast by mail. Only 39.8 percent were cast at the 366 polling places located throughout Ventura County, showing the continued — and rising — popularity of voting by mail.

Final results for the November 8 election revealed an 82 percent voter turnout, the “highest” according to Lunn, “in Ventura County history. It was a big year for Ventura County Elections, not only did we have a record year for voter registration, but also voter turnout. It’s always exciting to witness citizens engaged in the democratic process.”

Eighty-one percent of Ventura County voters had cast ballots in the 2008 Presidential Election.

During the 2016 post-election canvass period, the Elections Division released semi-official result updates twice weekly. California Law allows 28 days (December 6, 2016) after Election Day for the County Registrar of Voters to certify election results.

The November 8 Presidential General Election marks the 25th consecutive election in Ventura County certified before the deadline since 2010.