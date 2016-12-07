Final results: Incumbent Stewart wins 2-year term on SPUSD Board

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

First-term incumbent Kelsey Stewart regained a seat on the Santa Paula Unified School District Board after a roller coaster of voter updates that at one point saw her losing to opponent Jeri Mead.

The final results of Presidential/General Election 2016 were released Friday showing Stewart ended with 69 more votes than first time candidate Mead, a retired schoolteacher and administrator.

Stewart had 11.93 percent, 3,564 votes while Mead had 11.70 percent, 3,495 votes. Stewart picked up five votes while Mead picked up 10 in the final round of counting according to the Ventura County Elections Division.

The election for the SPUSD board was the first for the former high school and elementary school district to seat board members on a staggered schedule. When voters approved the merger in 2012, all five seats were opened up. Incumbent Diana Ponce-Gomez declined to run for another term.

With the November 8 election, the top three vote-getting candidates — retired teacher Pamela Thompson and longtime board incumbents Christina “Tina” Urias and Michelle Kolbeck — won four-year terms. Fourth place candidate Derek Luna, a teacher and coach, and fifth place finisher Stewart will have two-year terms; in 2018 their seats will be up for election for a regular four-year term.

First-time candidate Thompson held on to her early lead with 17.04 percent, 5,093 votes; second place finisher Christina “Tina” Urias finished with 14.45 percent, 4,318 votes while Kolbeck finished third with 12.90 percent, 3,855 votes. Luna had 12.83 percent, 3,833 votes.