Student project leads to donation for Highway 101 wildlife crossing

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula High School project using mealworms to learn more about wildlife led to a fundraising effort that will support a freeway-crossing corridor.

Elizabeth Mitchell, a Biology and AP Environmental Science teacher at SPHS, said she first did an engineering project with “My bio students about wildlife corridors and their ability to maintain or increase genetic diversity.”

Students had to design their group corridor and “had a limit on size and price for the project.”

Because students were using models in the classroom, “We couldn’t use large mammals as test subjects, so,” said Mitchell, “we used mealworms as the migrators!”

Teams were formed for the project and Mitchell said other students observed each “pretend city,” each habitat named “Mitchellville” after the teacher.

She said the project was not only “a lot of fun” but students also “learned a lot of different skills — such as project collaboration — that you could find in the workplace. This type of lesson is an ‘inquiry’ teaching method where students explore before discovering more specifics about a topic. “In this case, students learned about the mountain lion population and genetic diversity crisis we are having in the Santa Monica Mountains and surrounding areas like the Los Padres National Forest right in our backyard.”

Mitchell said, “These large mammals used to be able to roam more freely, but are now limited by the fragmented habitats that we have created because of the infrastructure we have built like cities, fences and roads.”

In an effort to encourage students to get involved in taking action on issues like these, Mitchell showed them the non-profit working on this issue, http://www.nwf.org/Save-LA-Cougars/Wildlife-Crossing.aspx

The organization has proposed constructing a wildlife overpass over Highway 101 in the Agoura area.

“I asked them if they wanted to donate and I was surprised to find that so many students did want to, they were ready to give right on the spot. For one week I decided to run a tally of each classes total and have them compete with who raised the most money. Each day they wanted to know the totals of the other classes.”