SPPD: Escobedo found guilty on various charges in two separate incidents
December 09, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A Santa Paula gang member with a long history of violence and habit of barricading himself was found guilty Tuesday on various charges related to several incidents.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, Jacob Escobedo, 30, will be sentenced later for the crimes that occurred April and June of this year.
“At the December 6 conclusion of the trial Escobedo was found guilty of dissuading a witness, obstructing/delaying a police officer, and vandalism” said Madison.
On the morning of June 11, 2016 SPPD Officers received an anonymous tip that Escobedo, who was wanted by police, was at the Ocean Gateway Inn on South Peck Road.
When officers arrived they saw him walking out of the front of the motel but once he saw police Escobedo fled eastbound to Acacia Road where he hid in a house.
When the house was being surrounded by SPPD Officers, Escobedo fled again.
“However,” said Madison, “he fled westbound, back towards the parking lot of Ocean Gateway Inn,” where he was spied by SPPD Officer Gosselin who deployed his K-9 Django.
Escobedo was bitten while being taken into custody but was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room for medical clearance and thereafter transported to the SPPD for processing.
Escobedo was later transported to the Ventura County Main Jail where he was booked and held without bail for one felony warrant for violation of PROS for a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of a police officer.
Escobedo has had numerous run-ins with police over the past decade including being a “person of interest” in the 2010 murder of 28-year-old Isidro Alaniz. While being sought on active warrants and questioning in the homicide, Escobedo barricaded himself in a mobile home with a woman and young children in an area park. It was one of several incidents where Escobedo barricaded himself from police.
The murder of Alaniz remains unsolved.
Escobedo himself was shot in September 2014 in Ventura and had to undergo surgery for his wound. That case is also unsolved.
Sentencing for Escobedo is scheduled Wednesday, December 28.
Madison said the SPPD “Would like to thank all officers involved, the Ventura County Sherriff’s deputies involved and the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, for their assistance and support.”