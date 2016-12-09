SPPD: Escobedo found guilty on various charges in two separate incidents

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula gang member with a long history of violence and habit of barricading himself was found guilty Tuesday on various charges related to several incidents.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, Jacob Escobedo, 30, will be sentenced later for the crimes that occurred April and June of this year.

“At the December 6 conclusion of the trial Escobedo was found guilty of dissuading a witness, obstructing/delaying a police officer, and vandalism” said Madison.

On the morning of June 11, 2016 SPPD Officers received an anonymous tip that Escobedo, who was wanted by police, was at the Ocean Gateway Inn on South Peck Road.

When officers arrived they saw him walking out of the front of the motel but once he saw police Escobedo fled eastbound to Acacia Road where he hid in a house.

When the house was being surrounded by SPPD Officers, Escobedo fled again.

“However,” said Madison, “he fled westbound, back towards the parking lot of Ocean Gateway Inn,” where he was spied by SPPD Officer Gosselin who deployed his K-9 Django.

Escobedo was bitten while being taken into custody but was arrested without further incident. He was taken to Santa Paula Hospital Emergency Room for medical clearance and thereafter transported to the SPPD for processing.