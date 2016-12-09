‘Best of Show’ winner Demonstration Artist at Sunday’s SPSA meeting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Society of the Arts (SPSA) will host a Holiday Meeting and Art Demonstration Sunday featuring an acclaimed artist and award winner.

Santa Paula Art & Photography Show “Best of Show” winner Benvenido “Boi” Sibug will be the Demonstration Artist at the December 13 meeting, held in the Upper Gallery of the Santa Paula Railroad Depot located at 963 Santa Barbara St. The free meeting — open free to the public — will start at 2 p.m.

According to SPSA President Virginia Gunderson, “Mr. Sibug has been an entrant and supporter of our annual Santa Paula Art & Photography Show for many years.”

In the 79th annual exhibit held earlier this year that drew hundreds of entries, Sibug took the top show prize in an artistic change of pace with his Graphics & Mixed Media entry, a drawing named “Bearded Man.”

For more than 35 years Sibug has been capturing the essence of a typical world he grew up in with his paintings, portraits, designs and photographs. He is originally from the Philippines, where he studied fine arts; Sibug painted, worked in advertising agencies and exhibited his works in more than 70 art shows.

Sibug moved to the island of Guam in 1992 to accomplish more works described by Asian art critics as “A Collection of Artistic Gems.”