SPPD: One already out, other SP man to be sentenced for violent robbery

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Two Santa Paula men involved in a violent robbery pled guilty to various charges Friday in a Ventura County Superior Court.

According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, at the December 2 preliminary court proceedings for suspects Adrian Lopez, 19, and Mark Anaya, 20, “Pled guilty to different crimes. Lopez pled guilty to robbery,” and is due to be sentenced Tuesday, January 3, 2017.

Anaya, said Madison, pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.

Anaya was sentenced to one-year jail time and three years probation. “Anaya,” who has been in jail since his arrest in February and served without infractions, “has already served his sentence and is currently not in custody,” said Madison.

Due to his good behavior while in custody, Anaya’s one-year sentence was reduced resulting in his release.

Anaya and Lopez were arrested following a February 1 incident that involved an assault and robbery that occurred about 6:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Ojai Road.