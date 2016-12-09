SPPD: One already out, other SP man to be sentenced for violent robbery
December 09, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Two Santa Paula men involved in a violent robbery pled guilty to various charges Friday in a Ventura County Superior Court.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, at the December 2 preliminary court proceedings for suspects Adrian Lopez, 19, and Mark Anaya, 20, “Pled guilty to different crimes. Lopez pled guilty to robbery,” and is due to be sentenced Tuesday, January 3, 2017.
Anaya, said Madison, pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon.
Anaya was sentenced to one-year jail time and three years probation. “Anaya,” who has been in jail since his arrest in February and served without infractions, “has already served his sentence and is currently not in custody,” said Madison.
Due to his good behavior while in custody, Anaya’s one-year sentence was reduced resulting in his release.
Anaya and Lopez were arrested following a February 1 incident that involved an assault and robbery that occurred about 6:43 p.m. in the 400 block of Ojai Road.
The victim reported to police he had been walking when a white truck drove up and the two suspects jumped out and “began hitting him repeatedly. Eventually the victim fell to the ground,” where said Madison, “he was still being hit and kicked in the head.”
Through a SPPD investigation the identity of the suspects was determined and both suspects were taken into custody the following day.
At the time of the arrest, said Madison, “It should be noted Adrian Lopez had just been released from county jail for serving a suspended sentence on the charge of robbery the day prior to the incident.”
He added, “The Santa Paula Police Department would like to thank the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.”