SPPD still seeking witnesses, clues in unprovoked hammer attack

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A 70-year-old Santa Paula man remained in critical condition after being attacked by a man wielding a hammer Saturday outside a friend’s home and police are still seeking information on the incident.

Tim Mason, a retired pilot widely known in Santa Paula, was attacked December 3 outside a home on Wakeford Drive about 10:49 p.m.

According to Santa Paula Police Senior Sgt. Cody Madison, the attack in the 100 block of Wakeford Avenue appears to have been unprovoked.

“We still have no idea,” what the incident stemmed from.

He said the victim and the suspect, “Didn’t know each other, they weren’t friends, and we don’t know what prompted this whole thing.”

Mason, a lifelong resident of Santa Paula whose family has been involved in aviation for generations, was reportedly getting recyclables out of the trunk of his vehicle when he was struck from behind.

Madison said “a neighbor” called 9-1-1 and reported, “Two men were fighting,” and while en route learned a hammer was involved.

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated Mason on scene before he was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center Trauma Unit.

Mason underwent surgery and is in a medically induced coma. His condition is still considered critical.

The suspect, Montalvo did not leave the scene and was taken into custody without incident. The hammer allegedly used by the suspect was located in the front yard of a nearby residence.