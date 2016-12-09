SPPD: More info sought, warning issued about stranger in Las Piedras Park

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are looking for more information and issuing a warning after a child was approached by a man Wednesday at a local park.

According to SPPD Detective Paul Spencer, the December 7 incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m., when a 9-year-old child was contacted by an unknown adult male near the playground at Las Piedras Park, located in the 400 block of North 13th Street.

The male subject, according to Spencer, gave the child candy and said, “ ‘this is my Christmas gift to you.’ The male then asked the child where they lived.”

The child’s mother noticed the male talking to her child and when she approached, “The male left…”

The unknown male is described as a Hispanic male adult in his 50’s, approximately 5’8” tall with a heavy build. He has black hair that is graying on the sides and a goatee. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Spencer noted, “The SPPD would like to remind parents to talk to their children about the importance of not talking to strangers and to never accept anything from someone they do not know.

If anyone has any further information on this incident or suspect they are asked to contact Detective Walter Harper at (805) 525-4474 x 221 or at wharper@spcity.org