Mayor Crosswhite, Vice Mayor Gherardi might be record book pairing

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula City Council might have made a move for the record books when women were elected to serve as mayor and vice mayor.

Vice Mayor Jenny Crosswhite and Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi — both are two-year council veterans — were selected Mayor and Vice Mayor respectively —and unanimously — at the December 5 meeting.

Incumbent Martin Hernandez and newcomer Clint Garman were also sworn in for four-year council terms.

Crosswhite, pastor of First Christian Church, is the first woman mayor since 2004 when Mary Ann Krause served. The middle seat and gavel denoting the largely ceremonial role are rotated on an annual basis. The mayor also conducts meetings and is considered the “Face of the City” on a local, county and statewide basis.

Councilman John Procter nominated Crosswhite and was seconded by Gherardi.

Crosswhite’s first duty was presenting a plaque with the gavel used by outgoing Mayor Hernandez.

“It was a pleasure working with you and I look forward to continuing to work with you,” she noted.

And Crosswhite added that a top priority of her term would be streets: “One think I hear a lot about is the potholes, the cracks in the street, I’ll continue to work on that — it bothers me as much as it does you.”

She said a book she is reading is For the Love of Cities: A Love Affair between People and their Places by Peter Kageyama, which has offered many insights.

“If you go to a restaurant,” there are many factors to judge it on, ranging from the cleanliness of the place setting to the quality and taste of the food.

“We are absolutely going to continue to fix the streets and sidewalks and I’m going to celebrate the day we get those railroad crossings done,” but Crosswhite urged residents to get involved to improve Santa Paula overall.