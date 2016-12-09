Council bids two-term Councilman Tovias, City Clerk Rice goodbye

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It was time to bid Jim Tovias goodbye when the two-term City Councilman and former Mayor stepped down after two terms.

Tovias, a native Santa Paulan and insurance agent, was lauded at the December 5 council meeting.

Also stepping down was two-term City Clerk Judy Rice, also recognized for her service.

Tovias declined to run for a third term and was replaced by newcomer Clint Garman; Martin Hernandez won a second term. Rice’s former Deputy City Clerk Lucy Blanco ran unopposed for the seat.

Councilman John Procter noted he and Tovias “grew up together…I don’t think we ever imagined we would be up here together.”

Although the two had council “agreements and disagreements, I appreciate that we always got along. And I could not predict what you would do…you always had surprises for us.’

Procter urged that Tovias “Move on — and get your life back!”

“I loved that whether we agreed or disagreed, whatever happened here stayed here,” said Vice Mayor Jenny Crosswhite. “You were a member of the community that cared,” which prompted his eight years of service.

Mayor Martin Hernandez said, “Whatever the discussion was on the dais I always appreciated your dialogue and the points you brought up…”

“I’ll miss you a lot,” said Councilwoman Ginger Gherardi who noted her appreciation of Tovias’ kind gestures on the dais.

And, although there had been tense moments between council members, Gherardi noted “I enjoyed serving with you a lot…”

Noting the full Council Chambers, Tovias thanked all for attending, although with his quirky humor added, “I know it’s not all for me but it looks great on TV!”

It was a “privilege” serving with different councils and Tovias noted the “challenges were tough. Our job was to solve problems, look down the road and make things better. We have accomplished some good things since 2008,” when he first joined the council, “big things.”

That included his stint as mayor when overcoming a $1.8 million budget deficit was a priority, the city’s purchase of the wastewater treatment plant and progress on the Harvest at Limoneira — also known as East Area 1 — development, helped “seal the deal” on the Spears Mfg. Co. and privatizing trash services. He also noted the successful school district unification and the challenges to city dominance over canyon areas challenged by LAFCO.

“We’ve accomplished a lot of things,” he said. “When you’re up here, you’re representing the city, and so you’ve got to be able to separate yourself from sometimes personal feelings. But I can honestly say, all of the decisions I’ve made, I’ve always put the city first.”

Tovias noted “I really respect people that would come up during public comment, even when someone would come up and say something completely off the wall. It’s interesting and frustrating at times because we’re not allowed to respond; most of the time it’s constructive,” other times not so much but “People have legitimate concerns.”