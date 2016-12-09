Clerk Blanco, Treasurer Easley, Councilmen Garman, Hernandez take oath

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Restaurant owner Clint Garman and incumbent Martin Hernandez were sworn in to the City Council at Monday’s with newly elected City Clerk Lucy Blanco and longtime City Treasurer Sandy Easley.

The December 5 ceremony overseen by retiring City Clerk Judy Rice was the official end to the 2016 Presidential-General Election.

“I’m honored and thankful to serve the city of Santa Paula, family, friends and my god,” said Garman, who owns Garman’s Restaurant & Irish Pub in the historic Downtown.

And, Garman said he looks forward to meeting with people and listening to them over many early morning coffees.

Garman took the place of two-term City Councilman Jim Tovias, who declined to run for a third term.

Hernandez, who was first elected in 2012, said “My thanks to my beautiful wife and stronghold,” Holly Doering.

He noted his sister and other relatives as well as friends were in the crowded audience at City Hall Council Chambers.

Also recognized were the presence of and “The unsolicited support of volunteers who helped me pass out literature,” and assisted with Hernandez’s reelection campaign.

“Something tells me I’m on the right track, if not, my door is always open. I’m here to serve each and everyone of you.”