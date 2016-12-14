‘Ho-ho-ho!’ push is on for Rotary Christmas Baskets, gifts for older kids

The “Ho-ho-ho!” push is on as the Rotary Club of Santa Paula scrambles to make sure they have enough to fill 500 Christmas Baskets for pre-qualified needy families that would not be able to celebrate the holiday without the generosity of the community.
And they already find themselves in need for items for boys 8 to 17 years old and girls 12 to 17 years old. Infant items are also needed.
Games and sporting goods are great for boys and girls 12 and older that allow them to play with others. Girls 12 to 17 years old also typically enjoy fashion accessories, cosmetic bags, cosmetics, toiletries and hair accessories and styling tools.
A fun way to give is drop off items off at one of the dozens of contribution barrels placed throughout Santa Paula where you can leave gifts and non-perishable food items.
Or, you can just pick up the phone and make a secure credit card donation by calling 1-888-522-1884.
Donating gift cards for older children are also nice with the Rotary Christmas Basket Program last year receiving several to area stores, including the local beauty supply where “tweens” and teens can pick their favorite cosmetics or hair products.
Such gift card presents combine a shopping adventure with budgeting, a good — and fun! — lesson for youngsters of the age group that has left toys behind and is often overlooked for presents.
Stuffed animals and any other toy or musical item is perfect for infants, also need for Christmas Baskets.
Each year since about 1926 the Rotary Club of Santa Paula has been making Christmas brighter for about 500, pre-qualified needy local families.
On Christmas Eve morning each family selected receives an oversized box from a Rotary delivery team that includes chickens, rice, potatoes, beans and canned goods, enough for several holiday meals. And each child in the household receives a gift that has been selected for them according to their age and gender.
Monetary contributions may be given to any Santa Paula Rotary Club member or mailed to the Rotary Club at P.O. Box 809, Santa Paula, CA 93061. Please make all checks payable to Santa Paula Rotary Christmas Basket Fund.
Visit the Rotary website at www.santapaularotary.org or, for more information, send an email to rotarybaskets@gmail.com or speak with any Rotary Club of Santa Paula member.
Remember: the success of the Rotary Christmas Basket Program is largely dependent on the legendary generosity of the Santa Paula community. Students, churches, Scout troops, clubs, businesses, individuals, and mobile home parks have all contributed in the past showing their support to help our Santa Paulans in need this Christmas season.