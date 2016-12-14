‘Ho-ho-ho!’ push is on for Rotary Christmas Baskets, gifts for older kids

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The “Ho-ho-ho!” push is on as the Rotary Club of Santa Paula scrambles to make sure they have enough to fill 500 Christmas Baskets for pre-qualified needy families that would not be able to celebrate the holiday without the generosity of the community.

And they already find themselves in need for items for boys 8 to 17 years old and girls 12 to 17 years old. Infant items are also needed.

Games and sporting goods are great for boys and girls 12 and older that allow them to play with others. Girls 12 to 17 years old also typically enjoy fashion accessories, cosmetic bags, cosmetics, toiletries and hair accessories and styling tools.

A fun way to give is drop off items off at one of the dozens of contribution barrels placed throughout Santa Paula where you can leave gifts and non-perishable food items.

Or, you can just pick up the phone and make a secure credit card donation by calling 1-888-522-1884.

Donating gift cards for older children are also nice with the Rotary Christmas Basket Program last year receiving several to area stores, including the local beauty supply where “tweens” and teens can pick their favorite cosmetics or hair products.

Such gift card presents combine a shopping adventure with budgeting, a good — and fun! — lesson for youngsters of the age group that has left toys behind and is often overlooked for presents.

Stuffed animals and any other toy or musical item is perfect for infants, also need for Christmas Baskets.