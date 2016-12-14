Wild chase Sunday as police pursue motorcyclist; suspect escapes

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Officers in two cities are looking for a motorcyclist who led Santa Paula and Ventura Police on a wild ride Sunday at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when SPPD Police started to pursue a motorcycle for speeding and reckless driving and notified Ventura Police that the chase was headed their way.

According to a Ventura Police spokesman, at about 3:38 p.m. the motorcyclist entered the City of Ventura and a Ventura PD K-9 unit took over the chase at Wells and Telegraph roads.

Ventura Police followed the Hispanic male on the black motorcycle as the pursuit continued north to Foothill Road and then west towards Ventura.

But, noted the VPD spokesman, “When the driver began driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road, the officer discontinued the pursuit because of the danger it posed to the public.”

A short time later, another VPD Patrol Officer observed the motorcycle driving at the speed limit on Foothill Road near Hillmont Avenue, and when the officer attempted to pull him over, the suspect failed to stop and another pursuit was initiated.