Wild chase Sunday as police pursue motorcyclist; suspect escapes
December 14, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Officers in two cities are looking for a motorcyclist who led Santa Paula and Ventura Police on a wild ride Sunday at speeds up to 80 miles an hour, running red lights and traveling on the wrong side of the road.
The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when SPPD Police started to pursue a motorcycle for speeding and reckless driving and notified Ventura Police that the chase was headed their way.
According to a Ventura Police spokesman, at about 3:38 p.m. the motorcyclist entered the City of Ventura and a Ventura PD K-9 unit took over the chase at Wells and Telegraph roads.
Ventura Police followed the Hispanic male on the black motorcycle as the pursuit continued north to Foothill Road and then west towards Ventura.
But, noted the VPD spokesman, “When the driver began driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of the road, the officer discontinued the pursuit because of the danger it posed to the public.”
A short time later, another VPD Patrol Officer observed the motorcycle driving at the speed limit on Foothill Road near Hillmont Avenue, and when the officer attempted to pull him over, the suspect failed to stop and another pursuit was initiated.
The pursuit continued eastbound on Main Street, but was terminated when the driver started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes at Five Points approaching the Pacific View Mall. After driving through the mall parking lot, the motorcycle was last seen westbound on Thompson Boulevard. The suspect was not apprehended.
The VPD spokesman noted that although speeds in the pursuit ranged between 55-80 MPH and the suspect driver also ran several red lights, no one was injured as a result of the pursuit.
The investigation into identifying the suspect driver is continuing. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 339-4416.
An anonymous tip can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.