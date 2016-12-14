Shop Santa Paula for holiday presents, unique items and gift cards galore
December 14, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
You’ll want to stay close to home and Shop Santa Paula for the holidays where gift ideas galore right around the corner.
“We have plenty of places to shop and services that would be perfect for a gift card,” said Santa Paula Downtown Merchants Association President Debbie Johnson.
“Just on Main Street alone,” you have collectible and antique stores, hairdressers, restaurants and more.
“Santa Paula is famed for its museums — including the Agriculture, Oil and Art museums — and each one has a wonderful, unique gift shop,” said Johnson. “And, the Santa Paula Society of the Arts has a shop open over the weekend…and they’re all within walking distance!”
Lovers of flight can shop unique themed items that benefit the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula at CP Aviation at the airport.
There are fun shopping stops at the Santa Paula Shopping Center where many of the merchants — ranging from hardware and gifts to groceries to a beauty supply store and more — have many items that are perfect for holiday gifting.
“So many people prefer gift cards and in Santa Paula we have fine restaurants, luxurious hair salons where you get your hair, makeup and even nails done…and most stores selling goods offer gift cards also so you can be sure people get exactly what they would like.”
Dollar stores are perfect for stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, ribbon and more including toys at reasonable prices and thrift shops can offer treasures you had not considered.
“We don’t have the Big Box retailers of other cities — the closest we have is Kmart, which draws shoppers from Piru to Ventura — but we do have shops and stops for fun and practical merchandise.”
Shopping on the weekend can include a stop at the Holiday Train Display at the Odd Fellows Lodge (868 E. Main St.) open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through December 23 from 3 to 8 p.m. where admission is only $2 for kids 5 through 11 and $3 for 12 and up. Kids under 5 are free.
Not only can see you mighty engines and hundreds of cars traveling on a three-tiered display but you can enter a raffle to win a train set to start your own hobby.
And, noted Johnson, “You don’t have to go to the crowded mall in Ventura to buy See’s Candy,” available at the First Presbyterian Church (121 Davis St. and at the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce inside the historic Depot at the corner of 10th and Santa Barbara streets).
“Saturday we’re going to the Victorian Christmas Carolers have singing and strolling in the historic Downtown,” said Johnson.
Since the authentically costumed singers will be appearing from 12:30 to 2 p.m., “It’s the perfect time to come and enjoy Santa Paula and its famed, unique Downtown with its fabulous architecture and the city’s offerings of places to eat, visit and shop.”