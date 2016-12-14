Shop Santa Paula for holiday presents, unique items and gift cards galore

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

You’ll want to stay close to home and Shop Santa Paula for the holidays where gift ideas galore right around the corner.

“We have plenty of places to shop and services that would be perfect for a gift card,” said Santa Paula Downtown Merchants Association President Debbie Johnson.

“Just on Main Street alone,” you have collectible and antique stores, hairdressers, restaurants and more.

“Santa Paula is famed for its museums — including the Agriculture, Oil and Art museums — and each one has a wonderful, unique gift shop,” said Johnson. “And, the Santa Paula Society of the Arts has a shop open over the weekend…and they’re all within walking distance!”

Lovers of flight can shop unique themed items that benefit the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula at CP Aviation at the airport.

There are fun shopping stops at the Santa Paula Shopping Center where many of the merchants — ranging from hardware and gifts to groceries to a beauty supply store and more — have many items that are perfect for holiday gifting.

“So many people prefer gift cards and in Santa Paula we have fine restaurants, luxurious hair salons where you get your hair, makeup and even nails done…and most stores selling goods offer gift cards also so you can be sure people get exactly what they would like.”

Dollar stores are perfect for stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, ribbon and more including toys at reasonable prices and thrift shops can offer treasures you had not considered.