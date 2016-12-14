VFW Mercer Prieto Post 2043 donates flags

Santa Paula News

VFW Mercer Prieto Post 2043 donated 20 large United States Flags to the Santa Paula Cemetery on Thursday December 1, 2016. The Cemetery Staff goes out of their way to honor Veterans, they do a great job in decorating the road ways for Memorial Day Ceremonies and other National Holidays with limited larger flags. The Post members wanted to give them additional large flags to decorate and they approved the donation of the large US Flags. Accepting the Flags is Laura Cole, Director of the Santa Paula Cemetery along with Post Members John Barbic, Quartermaster Rey Frutos, Rifle Squad Leader David Garcia and Post Commander Jerry Olivas. The Flags will be part of the decorations during the Memorial Day Ceremonies in May 2017 and other National Holidays.