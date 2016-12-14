Online private firm utility payment services can trigger city late free

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City of Santa Paula has issued a warning to customers that pay their water/sewer bills online: the company you use will likely not only cost you more, but become even more expensive when the payment is not processed in a timely manner and you have to pay a 10 percent city late fee.

Finance Director Sandy Easley said the issue came to light when “Some of our customers came in and asked why their online payments were not posted, that they were charged eight dollars for the transaction.”

A Google search revealed that when customers type in “City of Santa Paula water payment” several alternatives to the city’s own website — www.ci.santa-paula.ca.us which is shown first — pop up.

Easley said IT specialist Chris Thompson did the research for the city on the alternate online payment methods.

“They do mail the checks to us,” said Easley, “but they can be late…we’ve had others do the same thing with bank checks, let’s say they pay on the fourth of the month but it might take a week or 10 days to get to the city. And it could be late,” which triggers the late fee.

Using the city’s website, she noted, “The payment will be posted to your account the same day or the next working day depending on the time you post the payment,” and the charge for the service is $3.95.

Easley admits, “We never even thought that other payment services were out there,” until they encountered questions and concerns from city utility users.