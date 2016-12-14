Santa Paula Recreation Commission hears tentative plans for public park at Harvest

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The City of Santa Paula Recreation Commission heard tentative plans and gave input in the public park to be located at Harvest at Limoneira.

The development, formerly known as East Area 1, has started infrastructure work, the first steps to building 1,500 housing units. The development will also include a school and a large public park.

Commission Chairwoman Karen Berry, Vice Chair Tim Hicks, Commissioners Edd Bond and Sharon Mittelholtz, as well as Youth Commissioners Jessenia Montiel and Mireille Vargas were on hand for the discussion. Commissioner Bill Grant was absent from the meeting that drew dozens of Santa Paula High School students and other members of the public.

The city received $6 million for use at the 37-acre public park and has an additional $5 million they received for now abandoned plans to build a new civic center at the Harvest.

Limoneira Co. has partnered with the Lewis Co. to develop the 550-acre-plus Harvest located east of Hallock Drive and North of Highway 126.

In recent months public meetings were held to garner input from residents as to what they would like to see in the park, the results of which were presented in different recreation scenarios.

Optimist Club Lt. Governor Cathy Hicks offered public comment noting that Santa Paula is rich with community events.

“I really think this community needs an amphitheater,” with a built in stage and seating that would save money for festivals and other events, “something the community and the service clubs could use.

“During the summer you could have movie night” at an amphitheater that Hicks said would “really enhance Santa Paula. I don’t really see the need for another pool,” that she noted is expensive to construct, maintain and staff.

Hicks said the City of Ventura is now working with the “community college to try to keep their pool,” at Kimball Park “afloat…”

Tim Jones of Limoneira-Lewis Community Builders said the public survey has shown a strong preference for an amphitheater.