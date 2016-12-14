SPPD: Suspect sought in Sunday evening shooting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect or suspects in a shooting Sunday evening in a residential neighborhood that left one man injured.

The December 11 incident, according to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, was reported at approximately 7:26 p.m., when officers responded to the 300 block of North Palm Avenue — north of Santa Paula Street — for a report of a gunshot victim.

“Upon officers’ arrival they discovered a 23-year-old Hispanic male who had suffered two gunshot wounds to his legs. Officers attempted to question the victim,” to determine the circumstances of the shooting and the suspect, but noted Madison, “he refused to speak with officers.”

Witnesses did tell officers, who shut down the street in both directions, that after the shooting a black Honda Accord left the scene.

Santa Paula Fire EMTs and ambulance paramedics treated the victim at the scene for gunshot wounds to his thighs before he was transported to Ventura County Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Madison said the victim is, “A gang member known to local police, but whether it’s gang related or not we don’t know. We do suspect it is though and he’s not cooperating,” a common sign of gang involvement.

If anyone has any further information on this incident or suspect information they are asked to contact Madison at (805) 525-4474 x 220 or at cmadison@spcity.org You can remain anonymous.