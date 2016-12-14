|
(Front, l-r) Vera Earhart, Petra Quintero, Lynda Hartson, Suzanne Duff, Carol Beckerdite, Pat DeWay, Connie Young, (back, l-r) Augie Quintero, Doug McAfferty and Lucinda Anderson. They will be caroling in the historic Downtown Saturday, December 17, and Wednesday, December 21 at the Chamber of Commerce Mixer (open to all, $5 admission) held at the annual Odd Fellows Lodge Holiday Trains Display.
Fa-La-La-La-La! Victorian Christmas Carolers bring songs and nostalgia
December 14, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Old-fashioned Victorian Christmas Carolers will be singing holiday favorites Saturday, December 17 against a perfect backdrop: Santa Paula’s historic Downtown where they’ll be caroling their hearts out from 12:30 to 2 p.m.
Then, the Victorian Christmas Carolers will be back for a special performance at the Odd Fellows Lodge on December 21 when the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce holds it Mixer (5:30 to 7 p.m., open to all, only $5 admission!) at the 9th Annual Holiday Trains Display on the second floor of the iconic building.
Out and about in full costume, the Victorian Christmas Carolers have also been featured on the Fillmore & Western Railway Christmas Tree Train, a touch of holiday nostalgia that is enjoyed by all.
According to Carol Beckerdite of Santa Paula, organizer and wardrobe mistress of the Victorian Christmas Carolers, there is a revolving cast of singers ready to dress up and “Fa-La-La-La-La” at various events.
“We have about 14 to 15 singers, although not all sing for each event. It’s the holiday season and people get busy, life happens.”
Beckerdite said she and Suzanne Duff “Started it in the grocery store type of thing. We would run into each other and talk about it, actually did all summer and in October we started getting people together.”
Not only did they practice singing together but also had dress rehearsals to ensure the costumes were comfortable as well as authentic.
“I’m the image clothes girl, have been collecting things vintage for many years,” and has an ample supply of holiday basic red, green and black, “Very authentic,” including items found in thrift stores, “and cast offs.”
Although not a seamstress Beckerdite is famed for the hats she creates: “I have made all the hats, the guys wear top hats. I’m a stickler — I want it to be beautiful. And, let’s face it, that’s a lot of it, a pop of artistry and history,” that Victorian Christmas Carolers evoke.
As down Santa Paula’s historic Downtown: “There are so many neat architectural places we can hit,” as strolling carolers come December 17, an engagement that Beckerdite and the others look forward to.
Their playlist is varied.
“We sing some songs of faith mixed in with ‘Jingle Bells’ — nothing too heavy or weird. We have jingle bells to ring,” all the bells and whistles of traditional carolers.
And, noted Beckerdite, “If Santa Paula doesn’t have Victorian Christmas Carolers, who would? Our architecture is part of history and it’s part of the holiday celebration.”
For more information, call 805-525-1935.