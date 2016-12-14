Fa-La-La-La-La! Victorian Christmas Carolers bring songs and nostalgia

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Old-fashioned Victorian Christmas Carolers will be singing holiday favorites Saturday, December 17 against a perfect backdrop: Santa Paula’s historic Downtown where they’ll be caroling their hearts out from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

Then, the Victorian Christmas Carolers will be back for a special performance at the Odd Fellows Lodge on December 21 when the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce holds it Mixer (5:30 to 7 p.m., open to all, only $5 admission!) at the 9th Annual Holiday Trains Display on the second floor of the iconic building.

Out and about in full costume, the Victorian Christmas Carolers have also been featured on the Fillmore & Western Railway Christmas Tree Train, a touch of holiday nostalgia that is enjoyed by all.

According to Carol Beckerdite of Santa Paula, organizer and wardrobe mistress of the Victorian Christmas Carolers, there is a revolving cast of singers ready to dress up and “Fa-La-La-La-La” at various events.

“We have about 14 to 15 singers, although not all sing for each event. It’s the holiday season and people get busy, life happens.”

Beckerdite said she and Suzanne Duff “Started it in the grocery store type of thing. We would run into each other and talk about it, actually did all summer and in October we started getting people together.”

Not only did they practice singing together but also had dress rehearsals to ensure the costumes were comfortable as well as authentic.

“I’m the image clothes girl, have been collecting things vintage for many years,” and has an ample supply of holiday basic red, green and black, “Very authentic,” including items found in thrift stores, “and cast offs.”