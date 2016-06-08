Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Art Museum is pleased to present “One Look at Nature: The Paintings of Gail Pidduck,” opening June 18 and on view through November 6, 2016. Gail Pidduck is one of Santa Paula’s most esteemed resident artists, and her much-anticipated solo show will feature over 50 breathtaking new works, all of which explore the beauty of nature and the local landscape. The exhibition will premiere with a reception on Saturday, June 18, 2016, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Admission is $10.00 for museum members and $15.00 for the general public.

Gail Pidduck describes herself as a ruralist painter. Born and raised on a ranch in Santa Paula, Gail spent much of her youth exploring nearby fields and orchards. Pidduck’s early experiences have greatly influenced her perspective as an artist. In creating this exhibition, Gail was inspired by both the large and small parts of nature in her home area. The resulting group of works features sweeping views of mountains and valleys, and smaller studies of birds, cacti, flowers, and fruit.

One Look at Nature will also feature works by artists that Pidduck greatly admires including Marla Frazee, Henry Graumlich, Lettre Sauvage, John Nichols, Michelle Onstot, Nate Pidduck, Chris Provenzano, Michael Rohde, Chuck Spink, Sylvia Torres, Regina Vorgang, Judith Wilson Weldon, Jackson Wheeler, and George Wilson. With their inclusion, Gail hopes to convey that there is more than one way to create, and more than one way to look at the beauty of the world.