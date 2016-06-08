SPUSD selects new principal of Isbell Middle School

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District’s Governing Board announced during a Special Board Meeting held on June 1st the selection of Dr. Ricardo Araiza as the new principal of Isbell Middle School. He will begin his assignment on July 1st to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of former principal, George Alessi, this past April.

Dr. Araiza is currently the principal of La Patera Elementary School in Goleta, Calif. Before taking that position, he was the principal of Foothill Elementary School in Pittsburg, Calif.

Dr. Araiza was selected from a strong pool candidates after a first interview that included teachers, classified staff, and a parent from the Isbell Middle School community. He then completed a second rigorous interview as part of the validation process.