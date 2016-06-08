First Senior Center Home, Health & Wellness Fair, luncheon, a hit
June 08, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The first-ever Home, Health & Wellness Fair and special luncheon for seniors was held Wednesday June 1 offering a delicious meal and dessert, raffles and live entertainment.
The Home, Health & Wellness Fair was held at the home of the Senior Center at the Community Center, 530 W. Main St.
According to Cece Salinas Chavez who co-organized the event with Senior Center staff, the event was “To celebrate and welcome the summer!” obvious by the bright table decorations of metallic flowers and grilled turkey burgers and watermelon.
“The turnout is fabulous!” said Chavez, as she made sure the sold-out crowd had an ample chance to purchase raffle tickets before the drawings.
After the lunch guests were invited to visit with various service providers such as Ventura County Health Care and Behavioral Health, Angel of God Hospice, Humana and Anthem among others.
Entertainment was by singer/guitarist Paul Lenderman of Oxnard, the ProCare Hospice Chaplain, who was enjoying the crowd as much as they were enjoying him.
Future plans for the Home, Health & Wellness is growth said Chavez. “I want it to go bigger,” with even more service providers focused on senior needs as well as vendors selling jewelry, hats, full-size and mini totes as well as fun accessories.
Joe Campbell, a regular Senior Center visitor was not only enjoying the lunch but also the prospect of visiting the displays.
“I’m getting to the age I should probably be at a health care!” Campbell joked.
One has to stay healthy to keep up with what the Senior Center has to offer: the center not only offers a nutritious, delicious and low-cost meals and a Coffee Club Monday through Friday but also classes in Zumba, yoga and chair yoga, Seniorcize, Bingo, Wii Bowling, arts and crafts, Tai Chi and even Russian.
Mary “Mum” Ratcliff likes not only the handmade lunches but also the socializing aspect that visiting the Senior Center offers where conversation can be lively with new people to meet or old friends to greet.
Although a city program it takes fundraising to keep the program at its peak of offerings: in July there will be another popular Rummage Sale (Saturday, July 9), a “Summer Breeze” dinner and dance (Saturday, August 27), Mariachi Concert and dinner (Saturday, November 12) and a Holiday Boutique sometime in December.
“We’re always looking for ideas, for things to do with and for our seniors,” said Chavez. “Ifwww anyone has ideas they should call me!”