First Senior Center Home, Health & Wellness Fair, luncheon, a hit

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The first-ever Home, Health & Wellness Fair and special luncheon for seniors was held Wednesday June 1 offering a delicious meal and dessert, raffles and live entertainment.

The Home, Health & Wellness Fair was held at the home of the Senior Center at the Community Center, 530 W. Main St.

According to Cece Salinas Chavez who co-organized the event with Senior Center staff, the event was “To celebrate and welcome the summer!” obvious by the bright table decorations of metallic flowers and grilled turkey burgers and watermelon.

“The turnout is fabulous!” said Chavez, as she made sure the sold-out crowd had an ample chance to purchase raffle tickets before the drawings.

After the lunch guests were invited to visit with various service providers such as Ventura County Health Care and Behavioral Health, Angel of God Hospice, Humana and Anthem among others.

Entertainment was by singer/guitarist Paul Lenderman of Oxnard, the ProCare Hospice Chaplain, who was enjoying the crowd as much as they were enjoying him.

Future plans for the Home, Health & Wellness is growth said Chavez. “I want it to go bigger,” with even more service providers focused on senior needs as well as vendors selling jewelry, hats, full-size and mini totes as well as fun accessories.

Joe Campbell, a regular Senior Center visitor was not only enjoying the lunch but also the prospect of visiting the displays.