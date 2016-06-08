SPPD: Apparently disturbed woman causes lockdown of two schools

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

An apparently disturbed woman caused the lockdown of two campuses and was taken into custody after she entered a classroom Friday at a pre-school and said she was going to kill someone.

SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said the June 3 incident involving the 39-year-old Santa Paula resident, whose identity is being withheld, occurred about 2:04 p.m.

Dispatch received a call from the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (M.O.A.F.) Pre-School, 1111 E. Santa Paula St. that an “unknown adult female had entered their campus. The unknown female walked into a classroom where she began yelling that she was going to kill someone.”

The woman then exited the classroom and began walking across the field onto the campus of Barbara Webster Elementary School, 1150 Saticoy St. But, said Madison, “Approximately half-way across the field the female was detained by school staff until police units arrived…while interviewing the female it was apparent she was experiencing severe mental health issues.”

Through investigation police were able to determine the female’s identity and that “she had no connection to either school, either by working there or having children there.”

The woman, added Madison, did not have a weapon in her possession.

The woman was transported to Santa Paula Hospital for medical clearance and later transported to Hillmont Psychiatric Center for further mental health evaluation.

During the incident, noted Madison, “Both campuses placed themselves on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes due to the situation. Once the female was removed from the school campus the lockdowns were released.