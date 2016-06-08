SPPD: Apparently disturbed woman causes lockdown of two schools
June 08, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
An apparently disturbed woman caused the lockdown of two campuses and was taken into custody after she entered a classroom Friday at a pre-school and said she was going to kill someone.
SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison said the June 3 incident involving the 39-year-old Santa Paula resident, whose identity is being withheld, occurred about 2:04 p.m.
Dispatch received a call from the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (M.O.A.F.) Pre-School, 1111 E. Santa Paula St. that an “unknown adult female had entered their campus. The unknown female walked into a classroom where she began yelling that she was going to kill someone.”
The woman then exited the classroom and began walking across the field onto the campus of Barbara Webster Elementary School, 1150 Saticoy St. But, said Madison, “Approximately half-way across the field the female was detained by school staff until police units arrived…while interviewing the female it was apparent she was experiencing severe mental health issues.”
Through investigation police were able to determine the female’s identity and that “she had no connection to either school, either by working there or having children there.”
The woman, added Madison, did not have a weapon in her possession.
The woman was transported to Santa Paula Hospital for medical clearance and later transported to Hillmont Psychiatric Center for further mental health evaluation.
During the incident, noted Madison, “Both campuses placed themselves on lockdown for approximately 30 minutes due to the situation. Once the female was removed from the school campus the lockdowns were released.
“No one was injured during this incident including students, school staff, and the female.”
Madison said the Hispanic woman has had some contact with SPPD in the past, “But nothing major” and more of the nature of traffic violations.
The woman is not a transient, and alcohol use “Was definitely involved, but she was very hyper either from being psychotic or alcohol or both but it was primarily a mental health issue.”
A “majority” of Santa Paula Police Officers are CIT (Crisis Intervention Team) certified, a course that teaches them about interacting with people in a crisis state. The 40-hour course is part of a community partnership between law enforcement, county health services, mental health advocates, and mental health consumers. Sgt. Scott Varner coordinates the CIT program for the SPPD.
“Almost everybody in our department is CIT trained,” said Madison. “We usually get it for the officer within the first year or two,” after they join the SPPD. “Everybody is up to speed,” on the training.
Madison also urged schools to reexamine their campus security measures: “You have to allow access but it has to be controlled…”