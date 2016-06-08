Internationally acclaimed Sellars selects SP for close of Ojai Music Fest

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Peter Sellars, internationally acclaimed, an artist whose at times eclectic productions have paired puppets with Wagner’s Ring cycle, staged “Anthony and Cleopatra” in the swimming pool of Harvard’s Adams House and used a Lincoln Continental and a steel cello ensemble for his “King Lear.”

His career has spanned being director of the Boston Shakespearean Company and the American National Theater of Washington, D.C. and artistic director of the Los Angeles Festival as well as musical and theater celebrations worldwide.

A director of opera, theater and film, his awards include a MacArthur Fellowship — often referred to as the Genius Award — and The Dorothy and Lillian Gish Prize, given annually to “a man or woman who has made an outstanding contribution to the beauty of the world and to mankind’s enjoyment and understanding of life” given for his bold, innovative treatments of classical material. And as a creator of contemporary works, such as coming up with the concept and then staging the production of “Nixon in China” an opera by John Adams and Alice Goodman.

It seems like the world loves and admires theatrical genius Peter Sellars, and Peter Sellars loves Santa Paula, so much that for the first time ever in the 70-year history of the famed Ojai Music Festival he arranged for a unique closing event to be held on the streets of the historic Downtown.

The June 12 “Street Party Jam Session” will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. with continuous music from two stages to ensure Main Street rings with music as the sun sets.

This free-flowing evening of exciting music is free and features world acclaimed artists including ICE, Dina El Wedidi, Aruna Sairam, Roomful of Teeth, and other artists.

Sellars, who was interviewed the day he was flying to Europe — he is also serving as artist in residence for the Berlin Philharmonic as well as developing a new opera with John Adams about the California Gold Rush — was delighted to talk and delightful to talk to about the Ojai Music Festival (June 9 through June 12) and its closing event in Santa Paula.

According to a festival press kit, Sellars believes “The Ojai Festival will expand and flow into a huge street party in Santa Paula, culminating in the sheer communal pleasure of the joy of improvisation, increasingly wild juxtapositions, spontaneous jam sessions and very, very good times.”

But first he had to be here: Said Sellars, “I was going out of Ojai, which I’ve always loved,” and something about Santa Paula called him off the beaten path of Highway 150 on his way to the 126.

“And of course it was absolutely thrilling,” to discover Santa Paula, “Being in some of the neighborhoods, and learning about everything going on…and the airport is an amazing experience!”

From stranger to self-adopted hometown boy didn’t take long: “It remains one of my favorite places in America, it feels like another California. Usually you see the big commercial push,” in small towns, “and what’s so great about Santa Paula is its not selling itself. It’s just there, modestly with its sense of real life and warmth…there’s nothing else like it.”

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sellars attended Phillips Academy and, subsequently, Harvard University, where his talent soon became apparent as he readied for the world stage.

He also teaches Art as Social Action and Art as Moral Action at UCLA where his enthusiasm and otherworldly appreciation of not only art but what art can become surely is one of the intriguing and entertaining courses on campus.

But, noted Sellars, “I have to say the things you’re looking for, the real part of life is right here,” in Santa Paula.

Sellars saw Sunday’s Downtown “Street Festival and Jam Session” as a natural progression from Ojai to Santa Paula.

“Obviously, they’re neighbors, and it’s great to get together with neighbors! There’s nothing like a real street party…it keeps everything alive and laid back.

“For me, it was just something you would like to do, have a beautiful summer evening on a summer night,” surrounded by historic architecture while a variety of acclaimed, unique performers jam together to create new music.

Sellars believes the artists are also looking forward to the closing event: “I think the artists are excited, all looking forward to the venue but others can’t wait as they will be performing together in different combinations.”