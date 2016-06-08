McLaren: Old meets new with McLaren sports cars at Glen Tavern Inn

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

In that place where noted architects go to design in the afterlife Hunt & Burns were probably scratching their heads Sunday when more than 60 high-priced, high-precision McLaren sports cars popped open their gullwing doors at the Glen Tavern Inn.

The Craftsman-English Tudor designed by Hunt & Burns was opened in 1911 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places, while the British-made McLaren is making history in car circles.

The Auto Gallery of Woodland Hills sponsored the event that included a ground team, photographers, videographers and drones filming the arrival of the cars on Mill Street outside the Inn. Special parking on the closed street was designated to show off the McLarens to their best advantage and a crowd of onlookers also started to arrive drawn by the luxury, high performance sports cars.

Founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963 (the youngest winner of the Grand Prix at 22 in 1959 and later a master at Le Mans), the company manufactured racecars and in 1989, the first McLaren road car — the McLaren F1 — was launched

The June 5 gathering at the Glen Tavern Inn showed just how far the already innovative McLaren has come with the McLaren PI, the first hybrid made by the company and tested in every weather condition. Along for the ride was the ultra-fast, Italian-made Pagani.

The value of the cars lined up outside the Inn was estimated by one McLaren guest at “about $40 million…”

Guests enjoyed a Santa Maria style barbecued lunch as well as relaxing in the cozy “clubroom” and on the wide expanse of the Inn’s rose-circled lawn with cocktails and fine cigars.