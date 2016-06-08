|
The Auto Gallery of Woodland Hills sponsored the McLaren event that included a ground team, photographers, videographers and drones filming the arrival of the cars on Mill Street outside the Inn. Special parking on the closed street was designated to show off the McLarens to their best advantage and a crowd of onlookers also started to arrive drawn by the luxury, high performance sports cars.
McLaren: Old meets new with McLaren sports cars at Glen Tavern Inn
June 08, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
In that place where noted architects go to design in the afterlife Hunt & Burns were probably scratching their heads Sunday when more than 60 high-priced, high-precision McLaren sports cars popped open their gullwing doors at the Glen Tavern Inn.
The Craftsman-English Tudor designed by Hunt & Burns was opened in 1911 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places, while the British-made McLaren is making history in car circles.
Founded by Bruce McLaren in 1963 (the youngest winner of the Grand Prix at 22 in 1959 and later a master at Le Mans), the company manufactured racecars and in 1989, the first McLaren road car — the McLaren F1 — was launched
The June 5 gathering at the Glen Tavern Inn showed just how far the already innovative McLaren has come with the McLaren PI, the first hybrid made by the company and tested in every weather condition. Along for the ride was the ultra-fast, Italian-made Pagani.
The value of the cars lined up outside the Inn was estimated by one McLaren guest at “about $40 million…”
Guests enjoyed a Santa Maria style barbecued lunch as well as relaxing in the cozy “clubroom” and on the wide expanse of the Inn’s rose-circled lawn with cocktails and fine cigars.
Tom Jennett, who with his wife Rosanna has owned the Inn for 10 years, spoke of its history and their efforts to restore it to its original splendor, while at the same time adding modern conveniences.
Financed by 25 local investors who each put up $25,000 to further attract business to Santa Paula and serve Southern Pacific train travelers, the original design included thirty-two rooms, each with hot and cold running water, steam heat and electricity. With its 22 rooms with adjoining bathrooms, when opened the Inn was considered “First Class” in service, comfort and circa 1911 modern conveniences.
It was a celebrity magnet from its earliest days: Santa Paula was home to one of the first film studios in the state and its year-round mild Mediterranean weather, architecturally rich Downtown and scenic surroundings made it irresistible to other movie companies. Stars ranging from Mary Pickford and Henry Houdini to Rin Tin Tin have filled its rooms from the Inn’s infancy and it is still used for filming or as a refuge from same.
“I’ve met some incredible people today,” said Rosanna Jennett as an eclectic mix of tunes played in the background as the guests enjoyed lunch.
With only two weeks notice Jennett was ready to socialize with the guests and “People said they’ll be back,” with other car clubs or as individuals ready to enjoy the comfort, uniqueness and history of the Glen Tavern Inn.