Santa Paula is music capital of the world with Downtown Jam Session

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

With a lineup including Leila Adu, Dina El Wedidi, ICE, Aruna Sairam, the Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles (YOLA), Davon Tines, Los Jornaleros del Norte and Cambalache, describing historic Downtown Santa Paula as the music capital of the world Sunday was an understatement.

But that’s what Downtown sounded like June 12 when the closing concerts of the Ojai Music Festival brought more than 1,000 people to the Downtown for a free Street Party Jam Session that lived up to its name, brought to the city by the impresario Peter Sellars, the music director of the 70th anniversary OMF.

The internationally acclaimed Sellars was awash in a sea of music and hugs from those he was meeting, many thanking him for arranging to bring the OMF celebration to the Downtown, the first time it has been held in any venue other than Ojai.

Sellars said it was due to driving into Santa Paula and falling in love with the city’s atmosphere, warmth, history and culture.

And the people, “Very genuine in Santa Paula, very real and very refreshing! Santa Paula is now one of my very favorite places. I love it!”

As he loved bringing world music to the Downtown where stages were set up facing each other a block apart on East Main Street, closed for the festivities while businesses and restaurants were kept busy with visitors.

Sellars said he especially enjoyed the variety of music and how well it fit into the Downtown and the musical enjoyment of the crowd.

“It’s wonderful to have one of the great Indian singers here, Egyptian music and singers,” all blending seamlessly with Los Angeles-based

Los Jornaleros del Norte and Cambalache, two bands that Sellars said particularly reflect local culture.

“And of course you never know who’ll be jamming together, that’s the beauty of it!” said Sellars. “And everyone is so happy to be here, it was meant to be!”

With some performers reflecting classical and contemporary sounds, “It’s like a United Nations of music,” said Jeffrey Sanders of Los Angeles, a regular OMF attendee who said he wasn’t even aware of Santa Paula until he heard about the Downtown street party.