Two dead in crash: Pilot of downed VariEze was respected SP Airport pilot

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Services are planned for one of the two people killed in an airplane crash between Santa Paula and Ventura on Saturday while the investigation into the accident continues.

Pilot Edgar Friederichs, 61, a familiar figure at Santa Paula Airport and Matthew Boutell, 21, died in the crash that occurred May 28 in an orchard near the 1600 block of Aliso Canyon Road, north of Foothill Road.

Friederichs lived in Castaic and Boutell was from Thousand Oaks.

Friederichs was piloting a single-engine homebuilt VariEze aircraft when he apparently attempted to make an emergency landing, hit a utility power line and became entangled. The single-engine plane crashed into the orchard — about three rows of trees from the roadway, where Friederichs apparently was trying to land — and burst into flames.

Witnesses said the plane’s engine was cutting out and was obviously in distress before it crashed.

The National Safety Transportation Board is leading an investigation into what caused the VariEze to crash.

As of Wednesday afternoon the Medical Examiners’ Office would not release a cause of death.