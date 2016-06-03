Free chipper days offered in Santa Paula

Santa Paula News

The Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council (CVCFSC) is pleased to announce three upcoming Chipper Events for residents of the unincorporated areas surrounding Santa Paula. Partially funded by a grant from Cal Fire, the events are free, but pre-registration is required. Sustained high temperatures and drought conditions over the past four years have created dangerous ﬁre conditions. Chipping is a great way to clear your property of potential ﬁre hazards.

June 25, 2016- Aliso Canyon Rd/Foothill Rd, 9am to 2pm

According to CVCFSC Program Coordinator Charlotte Crocker, “ we are proud to be able to offer such a valuable service to residents, supporting them in their efforts to make their property ﬁre-safe”. Material eligible to be chipped includes clean yard waste only- no metal, barbwire, garbage or rocks. Pile size is limited to one ton. Chips can be left on the site in a pile if the homeowner would like them. Residents who reside in the areas are encouraged to reserve their spot by ﬁlling out an application that can be found at www.cvcifresafe.org or by calling 805.402.6092. Space is limited so pre-registration is very important.

The Central Ventura County Fire Safe Council is a non-proﬁt organization dedicated to reducing the threat of wildﬁre to farms, ranches, urban neighborhoods and infrastructure through programs of action, education and collaboration with the community. Community members, businesses and agricultural organizations interested in learning more about the CVCFSC can visit www.cvcﬁresafe.org or call Jenise Wagar at 805.804.7735.