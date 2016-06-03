SPPD: Woman extricated from overturned SUV that was hit by a Porsche

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Two people were injured in a traffic collision Saturday in a residential area when according to Santa Paula Police a red Porsche allegedly ran a stop sign.

Sr. Officer Allen Macias said the May 28 incident occurred at the intersection of 8th Street and Virginia Terrace.

It happened about 3:30 p.m.: “The driver in the Porsche,” traveling west on Virginia Terrace, “said he stopped at the stop sign, pulled into the intersection to go through and didn’t see the Subaru SUV,” traveling northbound on 8th Street and collided with the vehicle.

The collision “launched his car onto the sidewalk,” and overturned the SUV, which came to rest on the passenger side.

Macias said Officer Matt Alonzo was first on scene and found the female driver in the SUV was trapped: “He cut her seatbelt,” to save her from choking on the restraint, “and then Santa Paula Fire took over when they arrived on scene.”

“It was choking her,” said Alonzo of the victim’s seatbelt. “I had to make sure she would stay and not fall,” before he cut the belt.

“Then,” said Alonzo, “we could talk to her,” to help access her injuries and reassure help was there.