Council: To tax or not to tax, future of SP Fire on Monday agenda
June 03, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
To tax or not to tax will be the question Monday when the City Council again discusses a proposed sales tax to fund public safety as well as a countywide transportation sales tax measure. The council will also be asked to consider launching talks with Ventura County to take over the city’s fire services.
The June 6 meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room for labor negotiations under the direction of a specialized attorney from Liebert Cassidy Whitmore recently hired for such issues formerly handled by an in-house team. Negotiations are across the board including police, fire, mid-management and those not covered by a union or organization such as the city manager.
When the closed session — which can include public comment before the council goes behind closed doors — ends, the council will continue the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.
The session will be broadcast live on Time Warner Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city website and archived for viewing on demand.
During presentations Police Chief Steve McLean will introduce the Officer of the Year, SPPD Officer Ramzi Raad to the council.
The consent calendar, those items of business considered wwroutine and not warranting discussion, includes a proposed $8.3 million contract for more of the water main replacement project including construction, engineering support services and construction management consultation services, the latter costing about $900,00. Project funding is being culled from various accounts.
There will be a public hearing on placing about $15,000 in delinquent sewer-water accounts on property tax rolls, a lien to ensure the city eventually receives payment.
During regular business the council will be asked to take a stance on the proposed ? cent sales tax measure to allow the Ventura County Transportation Commission to make improvements countywide.
The council will also discuss its supplying water to the county’s Todd Road Jail, the detention facility located west of the city. Councilman Jim Tovias has been highly critical of the jail and has questioned its use of city-supplied water.
It will be round two for the Fire Department Sustainability Analysis, a report when presented in draft form subsequently brought criticism from several council members. On the heels of the report the council will be asked if Fire Chief Rick Araiza should “begin conversations” with Ventura County Fire. The council is being asked to set the guidelines for the “nature and extent of discussions to join the Ventura County Fire District” including negotiating parties.
The council will also hear the results of a recent phone poll to gauge if voters would be supportive of an effort to raise local sales taxes to improve public safety and perhaps enhance youth services. The poll found that generally voters favor a 1-cent sales tax with a 20-year sunset as well as an advisory committee to oversee spending. If approved by the council the measure would appear on the November ballot, two years after Measure F to aid public safety failed; although it had a simple majority that measure needed 67 percent to pass. The council will also consider a general tax that requires 50 percent plus one vote approval.
The council will continue discussions on the FY 2015-2016 Fiscal Budget to round out the meeting.
City Hall is located at 970 E. Ventura St. For the agenda and reports visit:
http://www.ci.santa-paula.ca.us/agenda/index.htm