Council: To tax or not to tax, future of SP Fire on Monday agenda

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

To tax or not to tax will be the question Monday when the City Council again discusses a proposed sales tax to fund public safety as well as a countywide transportation sales tax measure. The council will also be asked to consider launching talks with Ventura County to take over the city’s fire services.

The June 6 meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. in the Administrative Conference Room for labor negotiations under the direction of a specialized attorney from Liebert Cassidy Whitmore recently hired for such issues formerly handled by an in-house team. Negotiations are across the board including police, fire, mid-management and those not covered by a union or organization such as the city manager.

When the closed session — which can include public comment before the council goes behind closed doors — ends, the council will continue the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers.

The session will be broadcast live on Time Warner Cable Channel 10 and replayed according to schedule. The meeting will also be live-streamed on the city website and archived for viewing on demand.

During presentations Police Chief Steve McLean will introduce the Officer of the Year, SPPD Officer Ramzi Raad to the council.

The consent calendar, those items of business considered wwroutine and not warranting discussion, includes a proposed $8.3 million contract for more of the water main replacement project including construction, engineering support services and construction management consultation services, the latter costing about $900,00. Project funding is being culled from various accounts.

There will be a public hearing on placing about $15,000 in delinquent sewer-water accounts on property tax rolls, a lien to ensure the city eventually receives payment.

During regular business the council will be asked to take a stance on the proposed ? cent sales tax measure to allow the Ventura County Transportation Commission to make improvements countywide.