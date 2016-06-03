Grand Jury: SPPD station needs work, financial constraints impact policing

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Most of the jails and holding cells in Ventura County passed muster with the Grand Jury but Santa Paula’s was found to be lacking in several areas, as was overall policing due to financial constraints.

According to the report issued this week by the Grand Jury, the panel annually inspects all jails in the county, from the Main Jail in Ventura and Todd Road Jail west of the city to smaller jails such as Santa Paula’s primarily used for holding pending transfer to the main jail in Ventura.

In spite of several issues where the SPPD was found lacking the jail was rated satisfactory or better, unlike Oxnard’s jail that was found to be dirty and the Moorpark police station where jurors learned the internal camera was not operating.

When it came to Santa Paula the report verged off mark noting, “The Santa Paula Police Department’s salaries are on a lower pay scale than the Sheriff’s Office and city police departments within the County.”

And as a consequence, “they have a high turnover of officers.”

The Grand Jury report noted, “As of October 19, 2015, there were 28 sworn officers on staff with four to five on duty each shift. The staffing goal is 30 to 40 sworn officers to increase community presence and to staff special units.”

The SPPD Gang Unit “has been disbanded due to financial constraints. It was reported that, ‘gangs in the area are out of control.’ ”

The staffing shortage “has forced the Santa Paula Police Department to be reactive versus proactive in their approach to policing.”

When it comes to the facility itself the Grand Jury said the roof leaks, an issue that has been ongoing for years.

The Grand Jury also found that the age of the SPPD Station, built in the 1930s, “inhibits its modifications to allow upgrading their technological capabilities.”