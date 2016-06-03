Grand Jury: SPPD station needs work, financial constraints impact policing
June 03, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Most of the jails and holding cells in Ventura County passed muster with the Grand Jury but Santa Paula’s was found to be lacking in several areas, as was overall policing due to financial constraints.
According to the report issued this week by the Grand Jury, the panel annually inspects all jails in the county, from the Main Jail in Ventura and Todd Road Jail west of the city to smaller jails such as Santa Paula’s primarily used for holding pending transfer to the main jail in Ventura.
In spite of several issues where the SPPD was found lacking the jail was rated satisfactory or better, unlike Oxnard’s jail that was found to be dirty and the Moorpark police station where jurors learned the internal camera was not operating.
When it came to Santa Paula the report verged off mark noting, “The Santa Paula Police Department’s salaries are on a lower pay scale than the Sheriff’s Office and city police departments within the County.”
And as a consequence, “they have a high turnover of officers.”
The Grand Jury report noted, “As of October 19, 2015, there were 28 sworn officers on staff with four to five on duty each shift. The staffing goal is 30 to 40 sworn officers to increase community presence and to staff special units.”
The SPPD Gang Unit “has been disbanded due to financial constraints. It was reported that, ‘gangs in the area are out of control.’ ”
The staffing shortage “has forced the Santa Paula Police Department to be reactive versus proactive in their approach to policing.”
When it comes to the facility itself the Grand Jury said the roof leaks, an issue that has been ongoing for years.
The Grand Jury also found that the age of the SPPD Station, built in the 1930s, “inhibits its modifications to allow upgrading their technological capabilities.”
The SPPD Station also has not had a fire inspection — required every two years — since June 19, 2013 and the building does not have a current fire clearance.
And, as of January 12, 2016, the Santa Paula Police Station inspection by the Ventura County Health Department was overdue for its annual inspection.
In its findings the Grand Jury noted, “The financial situation of the City of Santa Paula has imposed serious constraints on the functionality and capabilities of its police force which have affected public safety.”
The Grand Jury recommended that the City of Santa Paula create a prioritized list of improvements targeted at restoring the functionality and capabilities of its police force. On a semi-annual basis, the City Council should report progress in funding the items on the list to the public.”
The report also included a statement not often seen from the Grand Jury: a disclaimer noted, “This report is issued by the 2015-2016 Ventura County Grand Jury. Due to a potential conflict of interest, certain members of this Grand Jury were excused from participating in some aspects in the production of this report.”
Countywide, there are nine detention facilities ranging from Ventura Main and Todd Road jails, the East County jail in Thousand Oaks, two juvenile facilities to nine temporary holding facilities, the latter including Santa Paula.
The Santa Paula City Council among several others was asked to respond to the report.