Santa Paula News

The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley wants to give a big THANK YOU to Bank of America’s Retail Sales Manager & Assistant VP Joanne Contreras for stopping by to present a check to BGCSCV’s CEO, Jan Marholin for $2,500 from the Bank of America Charitable Foundation. This check arrived just in time as Site Director Maricela Soriano is preparing all summer program supplies and activities which will serve over 200 youths for 8 weeks. This summer we’ll be expecting an increase in membership because we are also showcasing our new technology learning labs. Thank you Bank of America for your donation. You’re helping us make this summer very exciting for our members!